Boeing Seeks US Intervention on Record €3 Billion EU Loan to Airbus

US and EU Trade Tensions Resurface Over Airbus Loan

By Tim Hepher and David Shepardson

Boeing's Request for Transparency

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 21 (Reuters) - Boeing has asked the U.S. government to press the European Union for transparency over a package of €3 billion ($3.43 billion) of loans to Airbus, resurfacing potential trade tensions days after the two sides extended a tariff truce over jet subsidies.

Details of Boeing's Letter

In a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, seen by Reuters, Boeing said it had been surprised by a June 29 announcement from the European Investment Bank, the EU lending arm, just four days after the EU backed the truce extension.

Request for Loan Terms Disclosure

It asked the USTR to request a "full accounting of the terms of this loan" from the EU and to explain why it was compatible with the 2021 truce agreement, which called for an "open and transparent process".

Responses from the European Investment Bank and Other Parties

The EIB said it finances thousands of companies every year and denied offering Airbus any unusual support.

"This is a normal loan, carrying interest, part of the EIB's overall financing activity," a spokesperson said.

Airbus and Boeing declined comment.

The USTR and European Commission did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 0.8754 euros)

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, David Shepardson; Editing by Sharon Singleton)