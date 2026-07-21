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Emirates expects Boeing 777-9 deliveries in second quarter 2027, president says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Emirates expects Boeing 777-9 deliveries in second quarter 2027, president says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Emirates' Clark wants Boeing 777-9 in 2027, urges plane makers to be more ambitious

Emirates' Expectations and Industry Perspectives on Aircraft Development

Emirates' Anticipated Delivery of Boeing 777-9

FARNBOROUGH, July 21 (Reuters) - Emirates expects Boeing's 777-9 aircraft to be delivered in the second quarter of next year, the airline's President Tim Clark told journalists on Tuesday, as the delayed widebody jet moves closer to certification.

Timeline and Delivery Challenges

"We should have had the planes in April 2020," Clark said, adding that it is "a stretch" to add them to the fleet in 2027.

Certification Process

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration told Reuters on Monday that it expected the aircraft to be certified late this year or early next year.

Clark's Call for Innovation in Aircraft Manufacturing

Clark also urged aircraft manufacturers to continue investing in new technologies and not pause development after bringing the 777-9 to market, saying the industry needed to be more ambitious.

Vision for the Future of Aircraft Manufacturing

"My legacy would be to move the manufacturers from the middle ages to the late 20th and early 21st century," Clark said at the UK's Farnborough Airshow.

Contrasting Industry Opinions

Concerns from Other Airline Executives

His comments contrasted with remarks from airline executives on Monday, who warned manufacturers against rushing into the development of a new generation of aircraft before existing programmes are mature, as the industry grapples with delivery delays and certification challenges.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Joanna Plucińska and David Shepardson, writing by Maria Rugamer, Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Emirates anticipates receiving Boeing 777‑9 aircraft in the second quarter of 2027, according to President Tim Clark at Farnborough on July 21, 2026 (apnews.com).
  • The Federal Aviation Administration expects the 777‑9 to be certified late in 2026 or early 2027, aligning with the delivery schedule (apnews.com).
  • Boeing has made substantial certification progress on the 777‑9: over 4,800 flight hours, completion of Type Inspection Authorizations (TIAs) for most phases, and recent FAA approval for TIA Phase 4B flight testing (boeing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Emirates expect to receive the Boeing 777-9 aircraft?
Emirates expects to receive the Boeing 777-9 deliveries in the second quarter of 2027.
Why have Boeing 777-9 deliveries to Emirates been delayed?
Deliveries have been delayed due to prolonged aircraft certification processes and other setbacks since the original expected date in April 2020.
Who announced the new delivery expectation for Emirates’ Boeing 777-9?
Emirates’ President Tim Clark announced the new expected delivery timeline to journalists.
When is the Boeing 777-9 expected to be certified?
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration expects the Boeing 777-9 to be certified late this year or early next year.

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