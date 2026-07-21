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Mobileye to supply Stellantis with cloud-based driver assistance technology - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Mobileye to supply Stellantis with cloud-based driver assistance technology

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Mobileye and Stellantis Partner on Cloud-Powered Driver Assistance Systems

Overview of the Mobileye-Stellantis Collaboration

Announcement and Market Response

July 21 (Reuters) - Mobileye Global will supply Stellantis with cloud-driven advanced driver-assistance technology, the Israeli company said on Tuesday, as automakers race to meet rising demand for connected safety systems.

The ADAS hardware maker's shares were up about 6% in premarket trading.

Integration of Road Experience Management Technology

The companies said select models from Stellantis, the parent of Jeep and Chrysler, will integrate Mobileye's Road Experience Management technology from 2027, using crowdsourced road data to improve lane keeping and hands-free driving.

Growth of ADAS in the Automotive Industry

ADAS has become one of the auto industry's fastest-growing technologies as carmakers race to offer increasingly sophisticated safety and convenience features and generate higher-margin software revenue.

Progress Toward Autonomous Driving

The technology is widely seen as a step toward fully autonomous driving, though regulators still require drivers to remain attentive when using hands-free systems.

Deployment Timeline and Data Contribution

The first applications are expected in select U.S. Stellantis models next year, with wider rollout subject to vehicle platform and configuration.

Stellantis will be the fifth of the world's 10 largest automakers to contribute data to Mobileye's REM platform, which covers more than 95% of public roads in the United States and Europe. More than 8 million vehicles logged 34 billion miles of data on the platform last year, Mobileye said.

How Mobileye’s System Works

Jerusalem-based Mobileye's system collects road data through front-facing cameras in EyeQ-equipped vehicles and combines it with cloud-based mapping intelligence. That allows vehicles to receive real-time updates on lane markings, road layouts and construction zones.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • Mobileye will supply Stellantis with its Road Experience Management (REM) cloud-based ADAS, integrating crowdsourced high-precision mapping into driver assistance systems, with initial rollout from 2027. (ir.mobileye.com)
  • The agreement is part of a broader ADAS boom, with Mobileye’s REM now covering over 95% of U.S. and European roads and logging more than 34 billion miles from over 8 million vehicles in 2025. (ir.mobileye.com)
  • Mobileye’s shares jumped around 6% in premarket trading following the announcement, reflecting investor enthusiasm for its expanding cloud-based safety offerings. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What technology is Mobileye supplying to Stellantis?
Mobileye will supply Stellantis with cloud-driven advanced driver-assistance technology, including its Road Experience Management platform.
When will Stellantis begin integrating Mobileye's technology?
Select Stellantis models will integrate Mobileye's REM technology starting in 2027, with first applications in select US models next year.
How does Mobileye's system improve driving safety?
Mobileye's system uses front-facing cameras and cloud-based mapping to provide real-time updates on lane markings, road layouts, and construction zones.
Why is ADAS technology important in the auto industry?
ADAS technology enables carmakers to offer advanced safety and convenience features, driving new revenue and moving toward autonomous driving.
How many automakers are involved with Mobileye's REM platform?
Stellantis will be the fifth of the world's ten largest automakers to contribute data to Mobileye's REM platform.

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