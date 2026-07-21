GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Global hunger declines across continents but climate, trade risks loom, UN says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Global hunger declines across continents but climate, trade risks loom, UN says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Global Hunger Drops Across Continents but Risks from Climate and Trade Persist

UN Report Highlights Progress and Ongoing Challenges in Global Hunger Reduction

By Giselda Vagnoni and Oriana Boselli

ROME, July 21 (Reuters) - Global hunger declined for a third consecutive year in 2025, with improvements recorded across every continent, although mounting risks from climate shocks and trade disruption could threaten further progress, a United Nations report said.

Around 645 million people, or 7.8% of the world's population, experienced hunger last year, down from 8.1% in 2024 and 8.6% in 2022, according to the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report, jointly prepared by five U.N. agencies.

Progress was driven largely by gains in Asia, particularly India, as well as Latin America and the Caribbean. Some African countries also began to reverse years of deterioration, though the continent had the world's largest undernourished population in 2025, with 309 million people affected, one in five Africans.

Global hunger is projected to keep falling by 2030, according to the U.N. experts.

Continental Trends and Expert Insights

"The big difference to previous years is that this year the rate of hunger has declined in all continents, including Africa, although very, very slightly," Máximo Torero, chief economist at the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), told Reuters in an interview.

Torero said the trend offered grounds for optimism but warned that geopolitical tensions and weather disruptions posed significant threats to global food systems.

Climate and Trade Risks to Food Security

Among the most immediate concerns are issues with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for energy and agricultural inputs. The interruption is driving up prices for fuel, fertilizers and transportation, increasing food production costs worldwide.

A potentially strong El Nino weather pattern could add further pressure by disrupting agricultural production in vulnerable regions.

"We hope the trend won't change, but there are several risks affecting us right now," Torero said.

Regional Successes and Ongoing Conflict

India Drives Asia's Improvement

Much of the improvement in Asia has been concentrated in India, home to nearly one-fifth of the world's population, where hunger has fallen below 10%, helped by a combination of targeted welfare programmes and rising agricultural productivity.

Elsewhere, several African countries including Ethiopia, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Senegal and Zambia have also shown signs of progress, while the Dominican Republic is no longer classified on the global hunger map.

Impact of Conflict: Gaza Case Study

Torero said the war in Gaza had not materially altered the global hunger figures because the report tracks chronic, long-term undernourishment rather than acute food insecurity caused by conflicts or disasters.

Food deliveries into Gaza have increased recently, helping to stabilise conditions, but rebuilding the territory's devastated agricultural sector will take years, he added.

"Our job is to help re-establish agricultural production because a significant part of the infrastructure for agriculture was destroyed," Torero said.

Nutrition and Affordability Challenges

Healthy Diets Still Out of Reach

Despite progress against hunger, child malnutrition remains stubbornly high and anaemia among women is worsening, the report said, highlighting that adult obesity has also risen steadily. 

Access to nutritious food remains a major challenge.

Affordability and Regional Disparities

The report estimates that 2.69 billion people cannot afford a healthy diet, which it calculated would cost an average of $4.28 a day in purchasing-power-parity terms.

The affordability gap was particularly stark in Africa, where 66.1% of people could not afford a healthy diet, more than double the levels recorded in Asia and Latin America.

Torero said Africa faces particular challenges because weak infrastructure, limited cold-storage facilities and poor transport networks raise the cost of highly perishable foods such as fruit, vegetables, milk and meat.

The continent is also hindered by fragmented regulations and non-tariff barriers that restrict food trade between neighbouring countries, he added.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni and Oriana BoselliEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Global hunger fell to approximately 7.8 % (around 645 million people) in 2025, down from 8.6 % in 2022, with declines across all continents, including slight improvements in Africa.
  • Asia—especially India—and Latin America saw notable progress thanks to welfare programmes and better agricultural productivity; some African nations also began reversing hunger trends.
  • Risks such as shipping disruptions via the Strait of Hormuz, a potential strong El Niño, and the rising cost of healthy diets (about $4.28/day PPP) could undermine future advancements.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did global hunger decline in 2025?
Global hunger affected 7.8% of the world's population in 2025, down from 8.1% in 2024 and 8.6% in 2022, according to the UN report.
Which regions saw the most improvement in hunger reduction?
Asia, especially India, as well as Latin America, the Caribbean, and parts of Africa saw significant improvements in hunger reduction.
What risks could threaten future progress against hunger?
Climate shocks, such as El Nino, and trade disruptions, especially in key shipping routes, are significant risks to continued progress.
Why does Africa still face high levels of food insecurity?
Africa struggles with weak infrastructure, costly perishable foods, and regulatory barriers that limit regional food trade.
Why can't many people afford a healthy diet?
High food costs, particularly in Africa where 66.1% cannot afford a healthy diet, are due to poor transport, storage, and infrastructure.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Mobileye to supply Stellantis with cloud-based driver assistance technology

Mobileye to supply Stellantis with cloud-based driver assistance technology

Image for Kremlin says Ukrainian attacks on warehouses of online retailer Wildberries hurt businesses

Kremlin says Ukrainian attacks on warehouses of online retailer Wildberries hurt businesses

Image for UK's Metro Bank eyes $2.7 billion merger with Aldermore, Sky News reports

UK's Metro Bank eyes $2.7 billion merger with Aldermore, Sky News reports

Image for Statkraft CEO sees risk of prolonged higher power prices

Statkraft CEO sees risk of prolonged higher power prices

Image for London's FTSE 100 climbs as oil prices ease; earnings in focus 

London's FTSE 100 climbs as oil prices ease; earnings in focus 

Image for Tesla cash burn to test investor faith in AI bets

Tesla cash burn to test investor faith in AI bets

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Exclusive-Boeing asks US to intervene over record EU loan to Airbus
Exclusive-Boeing asks US to intervene over record EU loan to Airbus
Image for Pernod withdraws court challenge against $314 million India tax demand
Pernod withdraws court challenge against $314 million India tax demand
Image for Defence group Thales announces deal to supply optronics vision systems to Germany
Defence group Thales announces deal to supply optronics vision systems to Germany
Image for UK's new government seeks to boost fighter jet program with Canadian partnership
UK's new government seeks to boost fighter jet program with Canadian partnership
Image for French lawmakers vote on social media ban for children
French lawmakers vote on social media ban for children
Image for Chocolate maker Lindt may cut prices in some countries to stimulate growth
Chocolate maker Lindt may cut prices in some countries to stimulate growth
Image for German firms' 'Made for Germany' investment initiative pledges €800 billion 
German firms' 'Made for Germany' investment initiative pledges €800 billion 
Image for Emirates expects Boeing 777-9 deliveries in second quarter 2027, president says
Emirates expects Boeing 777-9 deliveries in second quarter 2027, president says
Image for Romania says ship heading to Ukraine struck off its coast
Romania says ship heading to Ukraine struck off its coast
Image for Euro zone banks tighten credit access on war fears
Euro zone banks tighten credit access on war fears
Image for Analysis-Investors see pollution plan silver lining in EU carbon overhaul
Analysis-Investors see pollution plan silver lining in EU carbon overhaul
Image for UK pub group Marstons expects to hit margin targets ahead of schedule
UK pub group Marstons expects to hit margin targets ahead of schedule
View All Finance Posts