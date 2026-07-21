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UK's Metro Bank eyes $2.7 billion merger with Aldermore, Sky News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Metro Bank eyes $2.7 billion merger with Aldermore, Sky News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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UK's Metro Bank eyes $2.7 billion merger with Aldermore, Sky News reports

Metro Bank's Potential Merger with Aldermore: Key Details and Background

July 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Metro Bank is exploring a £2 billion ($2.7 billion) merger with rival lender Aldermore, which was put up for sale by South Africa's FirstRand following the motor finance mis-selling scandal, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Details of the Potential Merger

Here are some more details:

  • Metro Bank's Interest in Aldermore

    Metro Bank is at the early stages of exploring a formal offer for Aldermore, according to the report, and is among a number of parties mulling an offer for the UK-based mortgage and business lender.

  • Other Potential Bidders

    Sky News had previously reported that Lloyds Banking Group and Shawbrook were also exploring a potential takeover of Aldermore.

  • FirstRand's Exit from Aldermore

    Impact of Motor Finance Mis-Selling Scandal

    In April, FirstRand said it will exit Aldermore, after costly payouts tied to a UK motor finance mis-selling scandal forced it to hike provisions to £750 million.

  • FirstRand's Acquisition History

    FirstRand acquired Aldermore in 2017 for £1.1 billion to diversify its revenue beyond its home continent and complement its British motor finance business, MotoNovo.

  • Comments from Involved Parties

    Metro Bank declined to comment on the report. Aldermore and FirtRand did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Market Reaction

    Metro Bank shares were up 2% at 174.2 pence as of 1107 GMT.

Additional Information

($1 = £0.7448)

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura and Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Key Takeaways

  • Metro Bank eyes consolidation with Aldermore—valued at ~£2 billion (~$2.7 billion) according to Sky News, though not yet confirmed by Reuters.
  • FirstRand initiated the sale of Aldermore (including MotoNovo) following heavily increased provisions—up to £750 million—due to the FCA’s redress scheme for mis‑sold motor finance, prompting its strategic exit from the UK market.
  • Other potential bidders such as Lloyds Banking Group and Shawbrook have also been reported to be evaluating bids, underscoring heightened interest in Aldermore’s business capabilities.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Metro Bank considering in relation to Aldermore?
Metro Bank is exploring a £2 billion ($2.7 billion) merger with Aldermore.
Why is Aldermore up for sale?
Aldermore was put up for sale by South Africa's FirstRand following the motor finance mis-selling scandal.
Who reported the potential Metro Bank and Aldermore merger?
The potential merger was reported by Sky News.
What is the current exchange rate mentioned in the article?
The article mentions an exchange rate of $1 = 0.7448 pounds.
Was the Sky News report on the merger independently verified by Reuters?
Reuters could not immediately verify the Sky News report.

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