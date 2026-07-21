GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Romania says ship heading to Ukraine struck off its coast - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Romania says ship heading to Ukraine struck off its coast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Shipping

Liberian-Flagged Vessel Struck Off Romanian Coast in Suspected Wartime Attack

Incident Details and Context

Attack on Liberian-Flagged Vessel

July 21 (Reuters) - A Liberian-flagged vessel sailing from Egypt to Ukraine has been hit off Romania's coast in an attack likely linked to Russia's war on Ukraine, Romanian President Nicusor Dan said on Tuesday.

Regional Security Concerns

Repeated Drone Breaches

This year, Russian and Ukrainian drones have repeatedly breached the airspace and territorial waters of Romania, officials in the European Union and NATO member state neighbouring Ukraine have said.

Rescue and Response Efforts

Evacuation and Safety Measures

"Last night, the LPG Gas Lisbon, a Liberian-flagged vessel, was hit outside Romanian territorial waters, approximately 20 nautical miles (40 km) off the Romanian coast," Dan wrote on X.

Dan said Romanian rescuers had evacuated the crew, including three injured members, and a tugboat had been dispatched to ensure the vessel did not drift and pose a danger to navigation.

Official Investigation

"State institutions are on alert and will clarify the circumstances, causes and responsibilities related to this serious incident, most likely part of the illegal war of aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," Dan said.

International Reactions

Russia's Response

Denials and Accusations

Russia, which launched a full scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, has either denied responsibility for reported attacks on Romania, said they were carried out by Ukraine, or blamed Ukrainian "provocation".

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • A Liberian‑flagged LPG carrier, Gas Lisbon, was hit offshore and drifted; crew rescued and tug deployed to prevent navigational hazard. Authorities are investigating in relation to Russia’s aggression.
  • Romanian President Nicușor Dan highlighted repeated drone and incursion incidents into Romanian waters and airspace amidst the Ukraine war, signaling growing spill‑over threats to NATO member Romania.
  • Past incidents—such as drones veering off course near Constanţa and a Russian drone hitting Galaţi—underscore regional instability and Romania’s heightened alert and defensive posture.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the ship off Romania's coast?
A Liberian-flagged vessel heading to Ukraine was struck outside Romanian territorial waters, likely due to Russia's war on Ukraine.
Were there any injuries in the ship incident?
Yes, Romanian rescuers evacuated the crew and three injured members after the attack.
How far from the Romanian coast was the vessel attacked?
The attack occurred approximately 20 nautical miles (40 km) off the Romanian coast.
What action did Romanian authorities take after the incident?
Romanian rescuers evacuated the crew and dispatched a tugboat to prevent the vessel from drifting.
Who is being held responsible for the ship attack?
Romanian officials link the attack to Russia’s war on Ukraine, though Russia has denied responsibility.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Euro zone banks tighten credit access on war fears

Euro zone banks tighten credit access on war fears

Image for Analysis-Investors see pollution plan silver lining in EU carbon overhaul

Analysis-Investors see pollution plan silver lining in EU carbon overhaul

Image for UK pub group Marstons expects to hit margin targets ahead of schedule

UK pub group Marstons expects to hit margin targets ahead of schedule

Image for UK armsmaker stocks rise after former defence secretary appointed finance minister

UK armsmaker stocks rise after former defence secretary appointed finance minister

Image for Mexican investor David Martinez sells 1.6% stake in Sabadell

Mexican investor David Martinez sells 1.6% stake in Sabadell

Image for India summons senior Russian diplomat over killing of four Indian ship crew

India summons senior Russian diplomat over killing of four Indian ship crew

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's Revolution Beauty says first quarter 2027 ahead of expectations
UK's Revolution Beauty says first quarter 2027 ahead of expectations
Image for UK's Frasers boosts Hugo Boss stake over 30% mandatory bid threshold
UK's Frasers boosts Hugo Boss stake over 30% mandatory bid threshold
Image for In Gaza, a mother's hunt for water lays bare a worsening health crisis
In Gaza, a mother's hunt for water lays bare a worsening health crisis
Image for UK grocery inflation eases in boost to shoppers
UK grocery inflation eases in boost to shoppers
Image for ASEAN top diplomats meet, voice 'serious concern' over Middle East hostilities
ASEAN top diplomats meet, voice 'serious concern' over Middle East hostilities
Image for Thames Water creditors propose 'golden share' to avoid nationalisation
Thames Water creditors propose 'golden share' to avoid nationalisation
Image for Sterling edges higher after Healey appointed as new UK finance minister
Sterling edges higher after Healey appointed as new UK finance minister
Image for UK borrows less in June but fiscal challenge for Burnham remains huge
UK borrows less in June but fiscal challenge for Burnham remains huge
Image for Chipmaker IQE raises annual sales growth forecast on AI, data centre demand
Chipmaker IQE raises annual sales growth forecast on AI, data centre demand
Image for German watchdog initiates review on Jungheinrich, shares seen sliding
German watchdog initiates review on Jungheinrich, shares seen sliding
Image for OCS Group to buy Mitie for $4.17 billion
OCS Group to buy Mitie for $4.17 billion
Image for Recruiter SThree's interim profit plunges on sluggish hiring in European markets
Recruiter SThree's interim profit plunges on sluggish hiring in European markets
View All Finance Posts