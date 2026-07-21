Liberian-Flagged Vessel Struck Off Romanian Coast in Suspected Wartime Attack

Incident Details and Context

Attack on Liberian-Flagged Vessel

July 21 (Reuters) - A Liberian-flagged vessel sailing from Egypt to Ukraine has been hit off Romania's coast in an attack likely linked to Russia's war on Ukraine, Romanian President Nicusor Dan said on Tuesday.

Regional Security Concerns

Repeated Drone Breaches

This year, Russian and Ukrainian drones have repeatedly breached the airspace and territorial waters of Romania, officials in the European Union and NATO member state neighbouring Ukraine have said.

Rescue and Response Efforts

Evacuation and Safety Measures

"Last night, the LPG Gas Lisbon, a Liberian-flagged vessel, was hit outside Romanian territorial waters, approximately 20 nautical miles (40 km) off the Romanian coast," Dan wrote on X.

Dan said Romanian rescuers had evacuated the crew, including three injured members, and a tugboat had been dispatched to ensure the vessel did not drift and pose a danger to navigation.

Official Investigation

"State institutions are on alert and will clarify the circumstances, causes and responsibilities related to this serious incident, most likely part of the illegal war of aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," Dan said.

International Reactions

Russia's Response

Denials and Accusations

Russia, which launched a full scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, has either denied responsibility for reported attacks on Romania, said they were carried out by Ukraine, or blamed Ukrainian "provocation".

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Philippa Fletcher)