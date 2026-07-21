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UK's new government seeks to boost fighter jet program with Canadian partnership - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's new government seeks to boost fighter jet program with Canadian partnership

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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UK Taps Canada for GCAP Fighter Jet Partnership, Defence Stocks Surge

Britain's Defence Strategy and Market Impact

By Sarah Young

GCAP Fighter Jet Programme Expansion

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 21 (Reuters) - Britain's new government will seek an early defence win on Tuesday by inviting Canada to join the delayed GCAP fighter jet programme, as European allies push to reduce their reliance on U.S. weapons and military technology.

The announcement coincides with the Farnborough Airshow, the aerospace and defence industry's premier gathering, with wars in Ukraine and the Middle East driving demand for everything from combat drones and interceptor missiles to artificial intelligence-enabled military software.

Political Context and Key Appointments

The event overlapped with new Prime Minister Andy Burnham's first day in office. He named John Healey, who favours hiking the UK defence budget, as finance minister, alongside giving former Health Minister Wes Streeting the defence brief.

International Collaboration and Canada's Role

The new government's first announcement with foreign partners will be on the Global Combat Air Programme, the stealth fighter being jointly developed by Britain, Italy and Japan, which Canada is expected to join as an observer, marking the first expansion beyond the founding members. 

UK Defence Stocks Rise

UK DEFENCE STOCKS RISE

British defence stocks including BAE Systems and Babcock jumped by 3% and 6% respectively on Tuesday as markets bet the companies would benefit from the new government's willingness to make Britain more war-ready. 

Defence Spending Commitments

Healey, formerly the defence minister, had previously spent months lobbying the former prime minister to lay out a pathway to spend 3% of GDP on defence by 2030, rather than the 2.68% that the government eventually budgeted for.

Industry Response

"As Defence Secretary, John Healey championed British business, recognising the contribution that the defence sector makes to growth and national security," BAE Systems CEO Charles Woodburn said.

"We look forward to continuing to work with John in his new role as UK Chancellor."

Canada's Growing Defence Partnerships

Canada is becoming an increasingly important defence partner for European nations as it looks to diversify its defence spending away from the United States and forge closer ties on the continent.

Future Prospects for GCAP Participation

There will be no financial commitment involved in its observer status, but Canada could join the programme more formally in future, sharing the billion-dollar development bill and potentially ordering the jets. 

Farnborough Airshow Highlights

Defence companies made up half of a record 1,600 exhibitors at this year's show, highlighting a shift from the usual dominance of commercial aviation and reflecting how Ukraine and Middle East conflicts have transformed spending priorities.

Showcasing Defence Technologies

Exhibitors at the airshow displayed new defence technologies from unmanned fighter jets and hypersonic missiles to spy satellites and AI-enabled weapons systems. 

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Joe Brock, Tim Hepher, Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Canada is expected to join the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) as an observer, gaining access to sensitive project information without financial or procurement obligations initially. (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • The announcement coincides with the Farnborough International Airshow and marks Canada’s first formal step into the six‑generation fighter effort spearheaded by the UK, Italy, and Japan. (toronto.citynews.ca)
  • GB defence stocks like BAE Systems and Babcock rose sharply amid investor optimism over heightened government focus on defence spending. (committees.parliament.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the GCAP fighter jet program?
The Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) is a joint stealth fighter project between Britain, Italy, and Japan, now expanding to include Canada as an observer.
How did UK defence stocks react to the announcement?
UK defence stocks such as BAE Systems and Babcock rose by 3% and 6% respectively after the government's announcement.
What role will Canada play in the GCAP program?
Canada is joining as an observer, with no immediate financial commitment, but may formally join and invest in the program later.
Why is the UK seeking to boost its defence program?
The UK aims to reduce reliance on US military technology, strengthen European military cooperation, and respond to increased global security threats.
What significance does the Farnborough Airshow hold for the defence sector?
The Farnborough Airshow is a premier industry event, with defence companies making up half of a record 1,600 exhibitors this year, highlighting increased investment in military technology.

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