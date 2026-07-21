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French lawmakers vote on social media ban for children - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French lawmakers vote on social media ban for children

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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French Parliament Votes on Social Media Ban for Children Under 15

Overview of the Proposed Social Media Ban Legislation

Background and Context

PARIS, July 21 (Reuters) - French lawmakers vote on Tuesday on a law that aims to ban social media access for children under the age of 15, joining countries around ​the world in considering a move unpopular with many teenagers but supported by some ‌parents and teachers.

If it is adopted, France would follow Australia, where the world's first ban for under-16s on platforms including Facebook, ​Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube came into force in December, as concerns grow over the impact social media has on the health and safety of minors.

Government Support and Timeline

President Emmanuel Macron, who in April urged young people to switch off their phones and read in order to become better citizens, wants the law in place in time for the start of the next academic year.    

Key Provisions of the Legislation

Age Verification and Enforcement

France's draft legislation, which senators and deputies agreed on at committee level late on Monday, requires social media platforms to set up systems of age verification approved by the French privacy regulator.

The vote in parliament is due in the mid- to late afternoon.

Implementation Dates

With the proposed legislation, children younger than 15 would not be allowed to open a social media account from September 1. Social media platforms would have another four months to close accounts already open.

Exceptions to the Ban

Online encyclopaedias and educational websites would remain available to children and teenagers.

Reactions and Wider Context

Social Media Platforms' Response

Social media platforms generally oppose blanket bans and stress they already have measures to protect younger users, including age restrictions. But they have also pledged to comply where governments enact bans.

International and European Perspectives

Countries across Europe and beyond are considering ​ways to restrict social media after becoming increasingly aware of the risks to children. 

The European Commission is working on its own regulations to rein in social media's business models to protect young people, and it will have a say on whether France's bill respects existing European legislation.

Statements from President Macron

"We left you in this jungle and it robbed you of your attention," Macron told teenagers at a high school in April, speaking of the lack of rules ​on social media. "We need to slow down and help you become adults, and above all citizens."

"That's why what we want to do is say that ​before 15 years old, no more social media," he said.

(Writing by Ingrid Melander;Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • France is set to ban social media access for under‑15s starting September 1, with platforms required to deploy age‑verification systems, and a four‑month grace period to close existing accounts.
  • Australia became the first country to enact such rules, barring under‑16s from social media as of December 10, 2025, demanding platforms remove thousands of accounts and face heavy penalties for non‑compliance.
  • The law reflects growing international efforts—bolstered by EU regulatory momentum—to curb social media’s impact on youth mental health, though implementation and legal compatibility remain contentious.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the proposed social media ban in France?
The proposed law would ban children under 15 from opening social media accounts, requiring age verification on platforms.
When would the French social media ban take effect if approved?
If passed, the ban would take effect on September 1, with platforms having four months to close existing underage accounts.
Which platforms are affected by the French social media ban?
Social media platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube would be required to comply with the ban for users under 15.
Are any online resources exempt from France's social media ban?
Yes, online encyclopaedias and educational websites will remain accessible to children and teenagers.
Why is France proposing a ban on social media for children?
The ban is being considered due to growing concerns about the health and safety of minors on social media platforms.

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