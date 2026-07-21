Thales Secures Framework Deal to Supply Optronic Vision Systems to Germany
Thales Signs Agreement for Optronic Vision Systems Supply
Framework Agreement Details
PARIS, July 21 - Thales has signed a framework agreement establishing terms for the supply of optronic vision systems to German forces under a Rheinmetall-led modernisation programme, the European defence and aerospace group said on Tuesday.
Overview of Optronic Systems
The French group's optronic systems, utilising optical and electronic tools, include the XTRAIM thermal weapon sight and night-vision systems.
Delivery Timeline and Financial Information
First deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2027, with the aim of delivering several hundred units per month "in the mid-four-figure range", which would mean about €4,000 ($4,568) to €6,000 each, Thales said without disclosing further financial details.
($1 = 0.8757 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Florence LoèveEditing by David Goodman)