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Defence group Thales announces deal to supply optronics vision systems to Germany - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Defence group Thales announces deal to supply optronics vision systems to Germany

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Thales Secures Framework Deal to Supply Optronic Vision Systems to Germany

Thales Signs Agreement for Optronic Vision Systems Supply

Framework Agreement Details

PARIS, July 21 - Thales has signed a framework agreement establishing terms for the supply of optronic vision systems to German forces under a Rheinmetall-led modernisation programme, the European defence and aerospace group said on Tuesday. 

Overview of Optronic Systems

The French group's optronic systems, utilising optical and electronic tools, include the XTRAIM thermal weapon sight and night-vision systems. 

Delivery Timeline and Financial Information

First deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2027, with the aim of delivering several hundred units per month "in the mid-four-figure range", which would mean about €4,000 ($4,568) to €6,000 each, Thales said without disclosing further financial details.

($1 = 0.8757 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Florence LoèveEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Thales will provide XTRAIM thermal weapon sights and other optronic systems under a Rheinmetall‑led German modernization initiative, with deliveries starting 2027
  • Production pace aims at mid‑four‑figure units per month, priced at approximately €4,000–6,000 each
  • This deal aligns with broader German defense procurement trends, such as recent orders for Thales GO12 radars and Rheinmetall unmanned systems

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Thales agreed to supply to the German forces?
Thales has signed a framework agreement to supply optronic vision systems, including thermal weapon sights and night-vision systems, to German forces.
When are the first deliveries of Thales' optronic systems scheduled?
The first deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2027.
What is the estimated unit price range for the optronic systems?
Each unit is expected to cost between €4,000 and €6,000.
Who is leading the German military modernisation programme?
The programme is led by Rheinmetall.
What types of systems will Thales provide under this agreement?
Thales will supply XTRAIM thermal weapon sights and night-vision systems.

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