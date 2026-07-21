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Finance

Kremlin says Ukrainian attacks on warehouses of online retailer Wildberries hurt businesses

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Finance Markets Russia logistics

Kremlin: Ukrainian Drone Attacks Disrupt Wildberries Warehouses, Impact Businesses

Impact of Drone Attacks on Russian Businesses

Overview of the Incidents

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that businesses were suffering in the wake of Ukrainian attacks on warehouses owned by Russia's largest online marketplace, Wildberries.

Details of the Drone Strikes

Drones struck two large logistics hubs in the cities of Kotovsk and Elektrostal on Saturday, sparking fires and disrupting operations at Wildberries, which handles over 20 million orders per day.

Kremlin's Response and Statements

Asked about the attacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists: "The situation is indeed difficult because of the losses suffered both by the company itself and by representatives of small and medium-sized businesses."

Denial of Military Supply Allegations

He denied accusations from Ukraine that Wildberries handles military supplies used for Russia's war effort.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • The drone attacks on July 18 damaged Wildberries logistics hubs, killing eight and injuring over 60, while triggering fires and blocking around 7 percent of its logistics capacity; damage estimates range from RUB 50 billion to over RUB 100 billion (approx. US $1.3 billion) (meduza.io).
  • Wildberries, Russia’s largest online retailer, serves as a critical platform for small and medium merchants—many lost inventory and livelihoods due to the destruction, prompting calls for consumer support and causing some to declare bankruptcy (themoscowtimes.com).
  • The Kremlin, through spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, denied Ukrainian claims that the warehouses handled military‑supply transit and emphasized the civilian nature of the facilities while criticizing Ukraine’s actions as terrorist in nature (aif.ru).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Wildberries warehouses in Russia?
Ukrainian drone attacks struck Wildberries warehouses in Kotovsk and Elektrostal, causing fires and disrupting operations.
How did the attacks affect Russian businesses?
The attacks caused losses for Wildberries and negatively impacted small and medium-sized businesses relying on its logistics.
What is Wildberries' role in Russian e-commerce?
Wildberries is Russia's largest online marketplace, handling over 20 million orders per day.
Did Wildberries supply military goods?
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied accusations that Wildberries handles military supplies for the war effort.
Where did the attacks on Wildberries warehouses occur?
The drone strikes targeted two major logistics hubs in the cities of Kotovsk and Elektrostal.

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