Kremlin: Ukrainian Drone Attacks Disrupt Wildberries Warehouses, Impact Businesses

Impact of Drone Attacks on Russian Businesses

Overview of the Incidents

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that businesses were suffering in the wake of Ukrainian attacks on warehouses owned by Russia's largest online marketplace, Wildberries.

Details of the Drone Strikes

Drones struck two large logistics hubs in the cities of Kotovsk and Elektrostal on Saturday, sparking fires and disrupting operations at Wildberries, which handles over 20 million orders per day.

Kremlin's Response and Statements

Asked about the attacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists: "The situation is indeed difficult because of the losses suffered both by the company itself and by representatives of small and medium-sized businesses."

Denial of Military Supply Allegations

He denied accusations from Ukraine that Wildberries handles military supplies used for Russia's war effort.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)