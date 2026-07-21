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German firms' 'Made for Germany' investment initiative pledges €800 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German firms' 'Made for Germany' investment initiative pledges €800 billion 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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German Firms Commit Over €800 Billion to Boost Economy by 2028 in Investment Initiative

Major Investment Drive by German Corporations

FRANKFURT, July 21 (Reuters) - A German corporate initiative called "Made for Germany" on Tuesday said its 139 member firms have committed to invest more than €800 billion in the country through 2028. 

Background and Launch of the Initiative

• The investment project was first launched in July 2025 with 61 companies pledging €631 billion euros and was aimed at resuscitating investor confidence in Europe's largest economy

Key Participants

• It includes leading companies including Siemens and Deutsche Bank

Investment Details

• It was not clear what proportion of the investments were already planned, and which were new commitments

Corporate Leaders Call for Reforms

Deutsche Bank's Perspective

• Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank, urged the government to pick up the pace of reforms

Need for Momentum

• "We need more momentum. We need more courage. And we need it on a lasting basis," he told journalists

Concerns Over Political Climate

• Asked about upcoming elections in eastern German states where the far-right AfD is leading in the polls, Sewing said: "If we have an election in which, so to speak, extreme parties come to power, that is absolutely negative for investors"

Siemens' Perspective

• Roland Busch, CEO of Siemens, in the same journalist briefing, called for more flexible working hours

Workforce Flexibility

• "People have to work more in this country," Busch said

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Membership swelled to approximately 139 companies from the original 61, signaling growing corporate confidence in Germany (madeforgermany.net).
  • Total pledged investment rose to more than €800 billion through 2028, up from €631 billion at launch in July 2025 (press.siemens.com).
  • Siemens reinforced commitment with a new €300 million domestic investment to expand production and create 700 jobs, aligning with the initiative’s goals (press.siemens.com).
  • Deutsche Bank and Siemens CEOs used the announcement to urge faster reforms and greater workforce flexibility, highlighting political risks tied to rising far-right sentiment in eastern state elections.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'Made for Germany' investment initiative?
The 'Made for Germany' initiative is a corporate project where 139 German companies have pledged to invest over €800 billion in Germany through 2028.
Which companies are involved in the investment pledge?
Leading companies such as Siemens and Deutsche Bank are among the 139 firms participating in the initiative.
What is the goal of the 'Made for Germany' initiative?
The goal is to resuscitate investor confidence and drive growth in Germany, Europe's largest economy.
When was the investment initiative launched?
The initiative was first launched in July 2025 with 61 companies pledging €631 billion.
What concerns did company CEOs express regarding Germany's economic outlook?
CEOs expressed the need for government reforms, increased work momentum, and warned that far-right election results could negatively impact investor sentiment.

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