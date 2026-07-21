German Firms Commit Over €800 Billion to Boost Economy by 2028 in Investment Initiative
Major Investment Drive by German Corporations
FRANKFURT, July 21 (Reuters) - A German corporate initiative called "Made for Germany" on Tuesday said its 139 member firms have committed to invest more than €800 billion in the country through 2028.
Background and Launch of the Initiative
• The investment project was first launched in July 2025 with 61 companies pledging €631 billion euros and was aimed at resuscitating investor confidence in Europe's largest economy
Key Participants
• It includes leading companies including Siemens and Deutsche Bank
Investment Details
• It was not clear what proportion of the investments were already planned, and which were new commitments
Corporate Leaders Call for Reforms
Deutsche Bank's Perspective
• Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank, urged the government to pick up the pace of reforms
Need for Momentum
• "We need more momentum. We need more courage. And we need it on a lasting basis," he told journalists
Concerns Over Political Climate
• Asked about upcoming elections in eastern German states where the far-right AfD is leading in the polls, Sewing said: "If we have an election in which, so to speak, extreme parties come to power, that is absolutely negative for investors"
Siemens' Perspective
• Roland Busch, CEO of Siemens, in the same journalist briefing, called for more flexible working hours
Workforce Flexibility
• "People have to work more in this country," Busch said
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Linda Pasquini)