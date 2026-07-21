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Schindler sees customer, hiring opportunities in Kone-TKE merger - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Schindler sees customer, hiring opportunities in Kone-TKE merger

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Schindler Sees Opportunities as Kone-TK Elevator Merger Faces Scrutiny

Schindler's Perspective on the Kone-TK Elevator Merger

By Emanuele Berro

Schindler Eyes Growth Amid Merger Uncertainty

July 21 (Reuters) - Lift maker Schindler sees opportunities to win customers, recruit staff and potentially acquire assets as rivals Kone and TK Elevator seek regulatory approval for their planned merger, Chief Executive Paolo Compagna told Reuters on Tuesday.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Market Disruption

Compagna said the proposed combination was likely to face scrutiny from competition authorities in multiple jurisdictions and could create disruption for both customers and employees during what would be a complex integration process.

Potential for Asset Acquisition

"Would we be ready to talk and to see and to listen? Well, let's see, yes," Compagna said when asked whether Schindler could be interested in any assets divested as part of a regulatory review, while stressing that such a scenario remained uncertain.

Details of the Kone-TK Elevator Deal

Finland-based Kone agreed to buy its German rival TK Elevator for €29.4 billion in April, a deal that would create ​the world's largest lift maker.

Schindler's Criticism and Antitrust Concerns

Schindler has been one of the deal's most vocal critics. Compagna said in March, when merger talks first emerged, that the company would challenge any tie-up before antitrust authorities, arguing that it would trigger a "bloodbath" across the industry.

Opportunities for Rivals and Market Impact

On Tuesday, he reiterated Schindler's view that the merger could create opportunities for rivals to gain market share and attract talent while Kone and TK Elevator focus on integrating their operations.

Schindler's Financial Performance

The Lucerne-based company reported on Tuesday second-quarter sales below market expectations, dragged by a persistently sluggish Chinese market and currency effects.

(Reporting by Emanuele Berro; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Schindler views the Kone‑TKE merger as an opportunity to gain market share and attract personnel while rivals focus on integration and regulatory hurdles.
  • The merger, valued at around €29.4 billion, would create the world’s largest lift maker, prompting expected antitrust scrutiny and possible asset divestitures (origin-www.kone.com).
  • Schindler may eye acquiring divested assets if required by regulators, though such scenarios remain uncertain (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What opportunities does Schindler see in the Kone-TK Elevator merger?
Schindler sees prospects to win customers, recruit staff, and potentially acquire assets as their rivals merge.
Why might the Kone-TK Elevator merger face regulatory scrutiny?
The merger could affect competition across multiple jurisdictions, attracting attention from competition authorities.
How does Schindler's CEO view the merger between Kone and TK Elevator?
CEO Paolo Compagna sees potential industry disruption but also market share and talent acquisition opportunities for Schindler.
Has Schindler criticized the Kone-TK Elevator merger previously?
Yes, Schindler has been a vocal critic, warning it could cause major industry disruption and plans to challenge it before antitrust authorities.
What recent financial performance did Schindler report?
Schindler reported Q2 sales below market expectations, mainly due to sluggish Chinese market conditions and currency effects.

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