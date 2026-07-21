Schindler Sees Opportunities as Kone-TK Elevator Merger Faces Scrutiny

Schindler's Perspective on the Kone-TK Elevator Merger

By Emanuele Berro

Schindler Eyes Growth Amid Merger Uncertainty

July 21 (Reuters) - Lift maker Schindler sees opportunities to win customers, recruit staff and potentially acquire assets as rivals Kone and TK Elevator seek regulatory approval for their planned merger, Chief Executive Paolo Compagna told Reuters on Tuesday.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Market Disruption

Compagna said the proposed combination was likely to face scrutiny from competition authorities in multiple jurisdictions and could create disruption for both customers and employees during what would be a complex integration process.

Potential for Asset Acquisition

"Would we be ready to talk and to see and to listen? Well, let's see, yes," Compagna said when asked whether Schindler could be interested in any assets divested as part of a regulatory review, while stressing that such a scenario remained uncertain.

Details of the Kone-TK Elevator Deal

Finland-based Kone agreed to buy its German rival TK Elevator for €29.4 billion in April, a deal that would create ​the world's largest lift maker.

Schindler's Criticism and Antitrust Concerns

Schindler has been one of the deal's most vocal critics. Compagna said in March, when merger talks first emerged, that the company would challenge any tie-up before antitrust authorities, arguing that it would trigger a "bloodbath" across the industry.

Opportunities for Rivals and Market Impact

On Tuesday, he reiterated Schindler's view that the merger could create opportunities for rivals to gain market share and attract talent while Kone and TK Elevator focus on integrating their operations.

Schindler's Financial Performance

The Lucerne-based company reported on Tuesday second-quarter sales below market expectations, dragged by a persistently sluggish Chinese market and currency effects.

(Reporting by Emanuele Berro; Editing by Matt Scuffham)