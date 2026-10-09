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Merz 'outraged' that German former Chancellor Schroeder attended Putin's birthday - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Merz 'outraged' that German former Chancellor Schroeder attended Putin's birthday

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Politics International Relations Sanctions Germany Russia

German Chancellor Merz Condemns Schroeder's Visit to Putin's Birthday Celebration

Schroeder's Visit Sparks Outrage and Political Fallout

By Emanuele Berro and Friederike Heine

Chancellor Merz's Reaction

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz is "deeply outraged" by former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's visit to Vladimir Putin's home to celebrate the Russian president's birthday this week, a German government spokesperson said on Friday.

Background on Schroeder's Ties to Russia

Schroeder, who served as chancellor from 1998 to 2005, has faced criticism in Germany and abroad over his links to Russian business and Putin, ties that have persisted despite Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and subsequent waves of Western sanctions.

Official Statement from the German Government

"Putin alone is responsible for the war in Ukraine. His orders are the cause of immeasurable suffering, civilian casualties, families being torn apart, dead and wounded," the spokesperson said. "The chancellor sees ... it as downright immoral for Mr. Schroeder to attend such a celebration."

Putin turned 74 on Thursday.

Reactions from Schroeder and Political Parties

Schroeder, 82, and his wife, So-Yeon Schroeder-Kim, who sometimes handles his communications, did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The visit also drew criticism from within Schroeder's own Social Democratic Party (SPD).

SPD and Coalition Response

The party's co-leader Lars Klingbeil, who is also Germany's finance minister in Merz's conservative-led coalition, called it "completely unacceptable" in view of the suffering caused to Ukraine's people, according to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily.

Schroeder's Business Involvement in Russia

Schroeder has been appointed to several high-ranking positions in Russian companies in the last 20 years.

Roles in Russian Energy and Retail

Shortly after stepping down, he became chairman of the shareholders' committee of Nord Stream, the Gazprom-led Baltic Sea pipeline project he had championed while in office, and later held senior positions at Russian oil producer Rosneft. 

Recent Developments

Earlier this year, Putin said Schroeder would be his preferred interlocutor for talks on new security arrangements for Europe, an idea immediately rejected by the European Union and Merz's government.

Last week, Schroeder joined the supervisory board of Russian retailer Hyperglobus, a spin-off of Germany's Globus Holding which operates more than 20 supermarkets in Russia.

(Reporting by Emanuele Berro and Friederike Heine; editing by Matthias Williams and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Merz deems Schröder’s attendance ‘downright immoral’ given Putin’s responsibility for the war and suffering in Ukraine.
  • Schröder’s ties to Russian business—including a supervisory board role at Hyperglobus—continue to draw harsh cross-party rebuke.
  • Germany’s political class—from SPD’s Klingbeil to opposition figures in CDU, Greens and FDP—is unified in condemning the visit amid escalating Russian aggression.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Chancellor Friedrich Merz outraged at Gerhard Schroeder?
Merz is outraged because Schroeder attended Vladimir Putin's birthday celebration, despite ongoing criticism of his ties to Russia amid the Ukraine war.
What are Gerhard Schroeder's connections to Russia?
Schroeder has held senior roles in Russian companies like Nord Stream and Rosneft and recently joined the supervisory board of Russian retailer Hyperglobus.
How did Schroeder's visit to Putin impact his standing in Germany?
Schroeder's visit was condemned by political leaders in Germany and sparked criticism within his own Social Democratic Party.
How has the German government responded to Schroeder's actions?
The government, including Chancellor Merz and SPD leaders, called Schroeder's actions immoral and unacceptable.
What was the occasion of Schroeder's meeting with Putin?
Schroeder visited Putin at his home to celebrate the Russian president's 74th birthday.

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