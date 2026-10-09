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ICC urges members to make sure it can continue despite US sanctions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ICC urges members to make sure it can continue despite US sanctions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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ICC Calls on Member States to Ensure Continuity Despite US Sanctions

ICC Responds to US Sanctions and Appeals for International Support

ICC's Rejection of US Sanctions

THE HAGUE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court on Friday strongly rejected the sanctions imposed on it by the US government and called on its member states to make sure it can continue to function.

Statement from the Court

"It is an attempt to obstruct the course of justice and to prevent the Court from doing what it was created to do. It is an assault on the rule of law and on the very foundations of the international legal order," the court said in a statement.

Mandate and Challenges Facing the ICC

ICC's Mandate

The war crimes court said it would continue to "fully discharge its mandate" — which is to prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression when member states are unwilling or unable to do so.

Call for Member State Support

But it said it would not be able to do so on its own, and called on its members, which do not include the United States, to make sure it has the means necessary to operate.

The Role of Member States

"The Court cannot stand alone. Its fate now rests also in the hands of the states that created it," it said.

Safeguarding International Legal Order

"This is not just about defending a single institution, but about safeguarding the international order grounded upon the rule of law. History will judge this moment."

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The ICC condemned U.S. sanctions as an attempt to obstruct justice and undermine the rule of law (Reuters, Oct 9)
  • The U.S. has targeted ICC officials—including judges and prosecutors—with sanctions under Executive Orders citing threats to U.S. sovereignty (ICC and U.S. sources)
  • The ICC urged its member states to ensure it has the necessary resources and support to continue fulfilling its mandate of prosecuting the gravest international crimes

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US impose sanctions on the ICC?
The US imposed sanctions on the ICC to obstruct its activities, particularly investigations and prosecutions that may involve US interests.
What does the ICC say about US sanctions?
The ICC strongly rejects the US sanctions, calling them an assault on the rule of law and an attempt to prevent the court from fulfilling its mandate.
What is the mandate of the International Criminal Court?
The ICC prosecutes individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and aggression when member states are unwilling or unable to do so.
How are ICC member states expected to respond to US sanctions?
The ICC has called on its member states to ensure the court has the means necessary to continue its operations despite US sanctions.
Why does the ICC claim it cannot stand alone?
The ICC states it relies on its member states for support and resources to uphold international justice and fulfill its mandate effectively.

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