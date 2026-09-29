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Morning Bid: Our products could end all human life, buy our shares

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Anthropic’s $518B AI Bet: Will Markets Endure the Risks and Rewards?

Anthropic’s Ambitious AI Investment and Market Implications

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook

Anthropic’s Vision: Transforming the Global Economy

Anthropic is making a massive bet that AI will transform the global economy and that public investors will pay to underwrite it.

The prospectus of the US AI company, seen by Reuters, lays out $518 billion in spending plans as it seeks to stake out the frontiers of a technology pitched as a bigger deal than industrialisation, electricity and the internet.

Timing and Internal Debate

It's headed to market after the November midterms, and in the midst of increasingly public questions — even from within Anthropic — about the speed and direction of AI development.

This month an Anthropic researcher quit the firm, warning that the pace ​of AI development poses an existential threat, possibly within a decade. Another researcher at the firm said the odds of human extinction exceeded 10%.

Calls for Caution in AI Development

CEO Dario Amodei has called, along with rivals at OpenAI, Google's DeepMind, Microsoft and xAI, to slow the development of increasingly capable AI systems.

Market Response and Financial Backdrop

Markets, for now, are staying pretty sanguine despite risks which, Anthropic's prospectus discloses, also include the company earning nearly a quarter of its revenue from two customers. A week ago the Nasdaq stood at a record high.

Yet elsewhere the financial backdrop is growing more hostile.

Rising Yields and Economic Shifts

Sovereign yields have put in a big rise through September and benchmark 10-year rates trade around their highest for decades across major economies.

Increasingly, investors think that the data-centre building boom that's boosting growth, employment and commodity prices is going to put the economy on a footing where it can bear higher interest rates for longer.

Implications for Borrowing and Spending

That means a durable period where companies pay more to borrow, households spend more servicing debts and government interest bills go up, leaving less money for social programmes.

Testing Market Enthusiasm Amid Rising Rates

Anthropic's sale will test whether enthusiasm for the AI trade can withstand rising rates and scrutiny.

Key Developments to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Tuesday:

• Economics: Canada GDP, US job openings and consumer confidence

• Fed speakers: Goolsbee and Williams

(Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Anthropic reported a net loss of $42 billion in 2025 and expects to spend $518 billion on cloud, computing and infrastructure in the coming years, positioning its AI bet as bigger than industrialisation, electricity or the internet (kfgo.com).
  • The company’s IPO is tentatively scheduled after November’s US midterm elections, amid rising internal concerns over AI’s existential risks and reliance on just two major customers for nearly a quarter of its revenue (reddit.com).
  • US 10‑year Treasury yields have climbed above 5%, reaching their highest level since 2007, driven by resilient economic growth and hawkish rate‑hike bets—similarly, eurozone sovereign yields are at multi‑year highs as inflation and energy shocks persist (spglobal.com).
  • Markets remain cautious ahead of Tuesday’s data, including Canada’s GDP, US job openings and consumer confidence, while Fed speakers Goolsbee and Williams are expected to influence rate expectations.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Anthropic's plan for AI investment?
Anthropic plans $518 billion in AI investment, aiming to transform the global economy through advanced technology.
Why are there concerns about AI posing an existential threat?
Some researchers at Anthropic believe the rapid speed of AI development could threaten humanity, with odds of human extinction cited above 10%.
How are markets reacting to the potential risks of AI?
Markets remain largely positive, despite disclosures about concentrated revenue sources and existential risks from AI technology.
What economic developments could influence markets?
Key data including Canada's GDP, US job openings and consumer confidence, and speeches from Fed officials may influence market direction.
How could rising interest rates impact the AI sector?
Rising rates could make borrowing costlier for companies and governments, testing investor enthusiasm for large AI investments like Anthropic’s.

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