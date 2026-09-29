GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Analysis-Euro's dollar resilience faces energy price, political risk tests - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Analysis-Euro's dollar resilience faces energy price, political risk tests

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Currency Markets Economy

Euro’s Dollar Resilience Tested by Energy Price Surge and Political Risks

Euro Faces Pressure from Energy Markets and Political Uncertainty

By Sophie Kiderlin and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The fortunes of the euro, trading not far off its lowest levels of the year against the dollar, are in the grip of a global energy shock and growing political risk in Europe.

The euro was heading towards $1.20 in August, but has fallen around 2% this month to two-month lows of just below $1.14.

Dollar Strength and Euro’s Recent Decline

While a US rate rise that has restored the Fed's inflation-fighting credentials has bolstered the dollar, the euro's outlook has also been muddied by politics and a renewed rise in oil prices that could hurt an economy that has held up better than expected.

"How long can this growth resilience last? Can it really last through the winter? And then we go into the spring, and we might have some messy politics," said Rabobank senior currency strategist Jane Foley.

Political Risks in Germany and France

Chancellor Friedrich Merz is reeling from the success of Germany's far right in recent state elections, a shock that could force ​him to water down his promised reform agenda, while French markets are under pressure from worries about high debt and political gridlock ahead of a 2027 presidential election.

"I am a little bit worried about the euro in that environment," said Foley, adding that her forecast for euro/dollar at $1.16 in three months is under review.

Investor Sentiment and Bond Market Signals

The premium investors demand to hold French 10-year government bonds over triple-A rated Germany has shot above 110 basis points, a warning sign for the euro.

Every further 10 bps widening would be associated with a 0.4% fall in euro/dollar, BofA FX strategists estimate.

The single currency was last trading at around $1.137.

Options traders are also turning more negative on the euro.

Three-month risk reversals for the euro, which reflect the difference in the price of options to buy the currency and the price of those to sell it, last week posted their biggest weekly fall since the start of the Iran war.

Energy Prices and the Euro’s Outlook

Impact of Gas and Oil Prices

EUROPEAN GAS PRICES NEED TO FALL

While analysts and investors say there are reasons for euro bulls not to lose heart, with traders pricing in at least one more euro zone rate hike this year and the economy proving resilient, few deny the near-term outlook for the currency has been muddied by high energy prices.

The euro surged some 13% against the dollar last year but the Iran war has hurt the currency this year.

The conflict has choked liquefied natural gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, sending gas prices above €80 per megawatt hour this month, the highest since late 2022.

Forecasts and Analyst Commentary

European gas prices need to soften for the euro to resume its ascent, but that is not on the near horizon, analysts said.

"If you look at commodity forecasters, most of them predict the gas price for Europe in the 85 to 100 range," said Kaspar Hense, senior portfolio manager at RBC BlueBay Asset Management.

"If that were to happen, then we (the euro) could easily go to $1.12," Hense added.

Meanwhile, talk of a possible US ban on diesel exports would fuel the euro's problems, although analysts said that was not their main case scenario.

ING currency strategist Francesco Pesole said a jump in oil towards $115 would add pressure as such levels would heighten growth worries.

"But if central banks stay hawkish there should not be a sharp depreciation of the euro," he said, adding that ING was maintaining its $1.16 year-end forecast for euro/dollar.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Sophie Kiderlin; Editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • European natural gas prices have climbed sharply this month, with benchmarks like TTF reaching €75–82/MWh, intensifying inflation and growth concerns in the eurozone. (lemonde.fr)
  • Investor nervousness over politics in Germany and France is widening sovereign risk premiums, with the France-Germany 10-year spread surpassing 100 basis points—pressuring the euro. (marketscreener.com)
  • Despite resilient eurozone growth and expectations of another ECB rate hike, the euro’s near-term outlook remains fragile amid energy and political headwinds. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the euro struggling against the dollar?
The euro is under pressure due to rising energy prices, especially gas, and increasing political risks across Europe.
How do energy prices affect the euro/dollar exchange rate?
Higher European gas prices impact economic growth and investor sentiment, leading to a weaker euro against the dollar.
Could US policy actions worsen the euro's outlook?
A potential US ban on diesel exports and further Federal Reserve rate hikes could further pressure the euro.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Dollar firms near two-month peak as oil, US yields rise; jobs data looms

Dollar firms near two-month peak as oil, US yields rise; jobs data looms

Image for UK first-time buyer scheme lifts housebuilders, but success hinges on design

UK first-time buyer scheme lifts housebuilders, but success hinges on design

Image for Battered bond market braces for a new era of interest rates

Battered bond market braces for a new era of interest rates

Image for China's Hengrui inks up to $2.6 billion deal with Novo Nordisk for obesity drug

China's Hengrui inks up to $2.6 billion deal with Novo Nordisk for obesity drug

Image for Morning Bid: Our products could end all human life, buy our shares

Morning Bid: Our products could end all human life, buy our shares

Image for Norway increases support for deported Ukrainian children

Norway increases support for deported Ukrainian children

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Brakes activated before Vietnam Airlines 787 overran Munich runway, report finds
Brakes activated before Vietnam Airlines 787 overran Munich runway, report finds
Image for Oil prices rise for second session on continued Middle East supply concern
Oil prices rise for second session on continued Middle East supply concern
Image for OpenAI apologies for Australian government website hack, pledges to rebuild trust
OpenAI apologies for Australian government website hack, pledges to rebuild trust
Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy says North Korea prepares to deploy another 10,000 troops to Russia
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says North Korea prepares to deploy another 10,000 troops to Russia
Image for OpenAI shelves new AI model release over safety concerns
OpenAI shelves new AI model release over safety concerns
Image for Dutch 'reformed hacker' arrested in ShinyHunters investigation, police and ex-boss say
Dutch 'reformed hacker' arrested in ShinyHunters investigation, police and ex-boss say
Image for UK shop price inflation slows despite costs pressures, BRC says
UK shop price inflation slows despite costs pressures, BRC says
Image for Burnham offers Britain an 'honest conversation' on tackling problems
Burnham offers Britain an 'honest conversation' on tackling problems
Image for Trading Day: Blue Monday
Trading Day: Blue Monday
Image for Protesters demand Spanish government limit evictions, pensioner to return home
Protesters demand Spanish government limit evictions, pensioner to return home
Image for Pope Leo says concerns about AI doom scenarios are not 'fake news'
Pope Leo says concerns about AI doom scenarios are not 'fake news'
Image for Dollar flat as US-Iran stand-off lifts oil, yields
Dollar flat as US-Iran stand-off lifts oil, yields
View All Finance Posts