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Brakes activated before Vietnam Airlines 787 overran Munich runway, report finds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Finance Aviation Transportation Accident Investigation

Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 Overruns Munich Runway After Brake Activation, Investigation Finds

Details of the Munich Runway Overrun Incident

Incident Overview

HANOI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A Boeing 787-9 operated by flag carrier Vietnam Airlines recorded repeated brake inputs during takeoff before overrunning a runway and striking approach lighting at Munich Airport last month, according to an interim report by German investigators.

The plane, operating a scheduled flight from Munich to Hanoi on August 15 with 271 passengers, 12 cabin crew and four pilots on board, sustained substantial damage but no injuries were reported, according to the German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU).

Flight Recorder Data and Pilot Actions

Brake Activation Events

• Flight recorder data showed movement of the left-side brake pedals and corresponding brake-system activation shortly after the aircraft began its takeoff run. A second braking event was recorded moments before rotation, according to the BFU report.

Pilot Experience and Involvement

• The pilot in the left seat, a 64-year-old with 27,182 flying hours, was flying the plane at takeoff, it said.

• The report did not say whether the brake inputs were caused by pilot action or a technical malfunction.

Investigation and Technical Examination

Securing Evidence

• Investigators said they had secured brake-related components and other system parts from the aircraft for examination.

Takeoff Roll and Aircraft Performance

• The aircraft's speed remained near 168 knots (311 kph) for about 18 seconds during the takeoff roll before engine thrust was increased by the co-pilot in the right seat shortly before liftoff, according to the BFU report.

• The jet rotated below its calculated takeoff speed and became airborne from a grass area beyond the runway and its clearway. Its tail section and both main landing gear struck parts of the airport's approach-lighting system, causing substantial damage to the aircraft, the report added.

Crew Response and Aftermath

Pilot in Command Takes Over

• The flight's designated pilot in command, who had been sitting in the left jump seat at takeoff, took over the controls after the plane became airborne, it said.

Return to Munich and Aircraft Damage

• The crew dumped 62 metric tons of fuel before returning to Munich, where the aircraft landed safely about two hours later. Four tyres on the left main landing gear were found damaged after landing.

Ongoing Investigation and Airline Response

Data Availability and Investigation Status

• The BFU said the cockpit voice recording covering the takeoff was unavailable because it had a two-hour recording time and had been overwritten.

• The investigation into the Munich accident is ongoing and no final conclusions have been reached. Experts say air accidents usually result from a combination of factors and investigations can take at least a year to complete.

Vietnam Airlines' Statement

• Vietnam Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Brake inputs were recorded on the left-side pedals during takeoff, including moments before rotation, suggesting possible interference with the takeoff performance (airliners.de).
  • The aircraft rotated below its calculated takeoff speed and became airborne from grass beyond the runway and clearway, striking approach lights with the tail and main gear (airliners.de).
  • The cockpit voice recorder had overwritten the takeoff audio; investigators have secured brake system components for further examination, and the investigation continues (airliners.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the Vietnam Airlines 787 takeoff at Munich?
The Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787-9 recorded repeated brake inputs during takeoff before overrunning the runway and striking approach lighting at Munich Airport.
Were there any injuries in the Vietnam Airlines 787 Munich incident?
No injuries were reported among the 271 passengers, 12 cabin crew, and four pilots on board.
What did the aircraft sustain during the incident?
The aircraft sustained substantial damage, including to its tail section and main landing gear, after striking the airport's approach-lighting system.
What are investigators examining in the Vietnam Airlines Munich accident?
German investigators have secured brake-related components and other system parts from the aircraft for examination.
Has a final conclusion been reached in the Munich runway overrun investigation?
The investigation is ongoing, and no final conclusions have been reached, as air accident inquiries typically take at least a year.

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