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Ukrainian President Zelenskiy emphasizes land sovereignty against occupiers - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image captures President Zelenskiy during a press conference, asserting Ukraine's commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity. This aligns with his statement that Ukrainians will not concede land to occupiers, emphasizing the nation's resolve amidst geopolitical tensions.
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Ukraine's Zelenskiy says North Korea prepares to deploy another 10,000 troops to Russia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Zelenskiy: North Korea Preparing 10,000 Troop Deployment to Russia

North Korean Troop Deployment and International Response

Current and Planned Deployments

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday there are more than 8,000 North Korean troops on Russian territory and preparations are underway to deploy another 10,000 troops. 

Citing "new data" on the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, Zelenskiy said in a post on X they were "being selected for training and subsequent deployment to Russia." 

Previous Estimates and Calls for Support

The Ukrainian president said in August that up to 50,000 North Korean soldiers could be sent to fight for Russia, and called on South Korea to provide support for Ukraine's air defence.

South Korean Aid to Ukraine

South Korea announced in July a $100 million aid package for Ukraine, although it excluded lethal weapons. 

Diplomatic Tensions Between Ukraine and South Korea

Zelenskiy's  comments on Monday came after Seoul and Kyiv were at odds over his announcement last week that Ukraine had transferred two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea.

Seoul expressed regret over his announcement, citing an agreement to keep the transfer confidential. South Korea also protested against what it called a false statement from the Ukrainian presidential office denying that such a confidentiality agreement existed.

Scale of North Korean Involvement and Military Support

North Korea has sent an estimated 14,000 to 15,000 troops to support Russia's war in Ukraine since 2024, according to Ukrainian and South Korean estimates, with most deployed in the Kursk region to help repel a Ukrainian incursion.

Pyongyang has also supplied Russia with millions of artillery and mortar rounds, as well as ballistic missiles, long-range artillery systems and multiple-launch rocket systems, according to Ukrainian and independent assessments.

(Reporting by Heejin Kim in Seoul; Editing by Stephen Coates and Ed Davies)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many North Korean troops are currently in Russia?
According to President Zelenskiy, there are more than 8,000 North Korean troops on Russian territory.
Is North Korea preparing to send more troops to Russia?
Yes, preparations are underway to deploy another 10,000 North Korean troops to Russia.
What type of support has South Korea provided to Ukraine?
South Korea announced a $100 million aid package for Ukraine, excluding lethal weapons.
What military equipment has North Korea supplied to Russia?
North Korea has supplied artillery, mortar rounds, ballistic missiles, long-range artillery systems, and multiple-launch rocket systems.
Where are most North Korean troops deployed in Russia?
Most North Korean troops are reportedly deployed in the Kursk region to help repel Ukrainian incursions.

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