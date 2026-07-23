Airtel Africa to List Mobile Money Unit on London Stock Exchange in 2026

Main Developments and Financial Overview

Planned IPO Details

July 23 (Reuters) - Airtel Africa said on Thursday it had picked the London Stock Exchange for the listing of its mobile money business due later this year.

IPO Timeline and Rationale

• "We believe a London listing will provide access to a broad international investor base and support our ambition to unlock the long-term value of one of Africa's leading fintech platforms," CEO Sunil Taldar said.

• The African-focused telecoms group is targeting a listing of its third-largest unit Airtel Money in the second half of 2026, later than originally planned due to war-related cost pressures.

Financial Performance and Market Conditions

Profit Margin Forecasts

• The firm forecast pressure on its near-term core profit margins for the second time in the last four months, citing higher energy costs arising from the Iran conflict.

Impact of Global Events

• The Iran conflict has triggered a crude supply crunch and upended supply chains, raising energy and logistics costs for companies everywhere, and prompting forecast cuts, project delays, and cost-cutting drives.

First-Quarter Results

• The company, however, reported higher first-quarter revenue and profits benefiting from strong demand for mobile networks, adoption of new digital technologies and artificial intelligence, and currency tailwinds.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)