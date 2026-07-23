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Airtel Africa dials up London for mobile money IPO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Airtel Africa dials up London for mobile money IPO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Airtel Africa to List Mobile Money Unit on London Stock Exchange in 2026

Main Developments and Financial Overview

Planned IPO Details

July 23 (Reuters) - Airtel Africa said on Thursday it had picked the London Stock Exchange for the listing of its mobile money business due later this year.  

IPO Timeline and Rationale

• "We believe a London listing will provide access to a broad international investor base and support our ambition to unlock the long-term value of one of Africa's leading fintech platforms," CEO Sunil Taldar said.

• The African-focused telecoms group is targeting a listing of its third-largest unit Airtel Money in the second half of 2026, later than originally planned due to war-related cost pressures.

Financial Performance and Market Conditions

Profit Margin Forecasts

• The firm forecast pressure on its near-term core profit margins for the second time in the last four months, citing higher energy costs arising from the Iran conflict.

Impact of Global Events

• The Iran conflict has triggered a crude supply crunch and upended supply chains, raising energy and logistics costs for companies everywhere, and prompting forecast cuts, project delays, and cost-cutting drives.

First-Quarter Results

• The company, however, reported higher first-quarter revenue and profits benefiting from strong demand for mobile networks, adoption of new digital technologies and artificial intelligence, and currency tailwinds.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Airtel Africa will list its mobile money arm, Airtel Money, on the London Stock Exchange in the second half of 2026, delayed from H1 due to elevated energy and logistics costs linked to the Iran conflict. (africa.com)
  • The company is actively engaging investment banks to prepare the IPO, with Citi leading a syndicate and the mobile‑money unit expected to be valued around USD 10 billion. (morningstar.com)
  • Q1 FY27 (ended June 30 2026) delivered a 31% revenue rise to USD 1,853 million, EBITDA margin improved to 50.1% despite energy cost inflation, and Airtel Money’s annualised TPV surged 51.5% to beyond USD 245 billion. London is confirmed as the preferred listing venue. (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Airtel Africa planning the IPO of its mobile money business?
Airtel Africa is targeting the listing of its mobile money unit, Airtel Money, in the second half of 2026.
Why did Airtel Africa choose the London Stock Exchange for its IPO?
Airtel Africa believes that a London listing will provide access to a broad international investor base and help unlock long-term value.
What challenges is Airtel Africa facing ahead of the IPO?
The company faces pressure on core profit margins due to higher energy costs from the Iran conflict, causing delays and increased operational costs.
How did Airtel Africa perform in the first quarter?
Airtel Africa reported higher first-quarter revenue and profits, driven by strong demand for mobile networks, digital adoption, and currency tailwinds.
What has caused delays in Airtel Africa’s IPO timeline?
Delays were caused by war-related cost pressures, including higher energy costs and disruptions to supply chains.

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