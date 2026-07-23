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BMW to recall over 318,000 US vehicles over starter motor overheating - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BMW to recall over 318,000 US vehicles over starter motor overheating

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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BMW to recall over 318,000 US vehicles over starter motor overheating risk

Details of the BMW Recall and Safety Concerns

Recall Overview

July 23 (Reuters) - BMW is recalling 318,495 U.S. vehicles as an engine starter may overheat and catch fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday.

Affected Models

List of Impacted Vehicles

The recall affects certain models including Toyota Supra, 4 Series Convertible, 4 Series Coupe, 3 Series, X4, and X3 vehicles. As part of the remedy, dealers will replace the engine starter, free of charge.

Remedy and Dealer Actions

(Reporting by Sumedha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • Recall affects 318,495 U.S. units—largest to date in this series of starter-related recalls.
  • Starter motor defects may include corrosion of the relay or wear that leads to overheating and fire risk.
  • BMW has conducted multiple earlier recalls (e.g., ~87,394 in Feb 2026; ~29,119 in mid‑July 2026) over similar issues, showing a widening scope of the problem.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is BMW recalling over 318,000 vehicles in the US?
BMW is recalling over 318,000 US vehicles due to a risk of engine starter motors overheating and potentially catching fire.
How many BMW vehicles are affected by the recall?
A total of 318,495 BMW vehicles in the United States are affected by the recall.
Which authority announced the BMW recall?
The recall was announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
What hazard does the BMW recall address?
The recall addresses the possibility of the starter motor overheating and catching fire.
Who reported on the BMW recall?
Sumedha Mukherjee in Bengaluru reported on the recall.

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