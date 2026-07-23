BMW to recall over 318,000 US vehicles over starter motor overheating risk
Details of the BMW Recall and Safety Concerns
Recall Overview
July 23 (Reuters) - BMW is recalling 318,495 U.S. vehicles as an engine starter may overheat and catch fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday.
Affected Models
List of Impacted Vehicles
The recall affects certain models including Toyota Supra, 4 Series Convertible, 4 Series Coupe, 3 Series, X4, and X3 vehicles. As part of the remedy, dealers will replace the engine starter, free of charge.
Remedy and Dealer Actions
(Reporting by Sumedha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)