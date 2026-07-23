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UK's Mitchells & Butlers Q3 like-for-like sales hit by heatwave - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Mitchells & Butlers Q3 like-for-like sales hit by heatwave

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Mitchells & Butlers Q3 Sales Remain Flat as UK Heatwave Hits Food Business

Mitchells & Butlers Q3 2026 Financial Performance Overview

July 23 (Reuters) - British pub group Mitchells & Butlers on Thursday reported flat third quarter like-for-like sales, citing adverse impact on its food business from the ongoing heatwave , echoing comments from larger rival J D Wetherspoon .

Key Financial Highlights

Here are some more details:

Quarterly and Year-to-Date Sales

• While like-for-like sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 were flat, year-to-date like-for-like sales for 42 weeks ended July 18, 2026  rose 2.2% .

Market Pressures and Cost Challenges

• Inflation-weary customers and rising energy costs from the Iran war has pressured British pubs and restaurants, grappling with high labour costs and taxes.

Impact of Heatwave and Consumer Behavior

• The recent heatwave in Europe has presented an additional challenge, with customers increasingly cutting back on visiting restaurants.

Performance by Business Segment

Food-Led Businesses

• The group said its food-led businesses, particularly Toby Carvery and Miller & Carter, was adversely affected in the third quarter.

Drink-Led Brands

• Conversely pubs and other drink-led brands generally performed well buoyed by the soccer World Cup, similar to its peers.

Government Policy and Sector Relief

• Newly instated British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced that the Labour Government would lower business rates for pubs, clubs and live music venues, in a move that could provide much needed relief to the sector.

Other Contributing Factors

• Easter falling early this year also presented a headwind, as the holiday fell in the third quarter last year, said the company.

Outlook and Strategy

• The company said it expects to deliver full-year outturn in line with consensus expectations, supported by its investment strategy and cost-savings programme.

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 like‑for‑like sales were flat for the 42 weeks to July 18, 2026, though year‑to‑date growth stood at 2.2%.
  • Extreme June–July heatwave in the UK, with record‑breaking temperatures, discouraged restaurant visits and altered pub and food trade patterns.
  • Food‑centric brands underperformed, but beverage‑focused pubs gained from World Cup traffic.
  • Wider cost pressures persist: inflation‑weary consumers, rising energy costs tied to the Iran conflict, high wages and taxes.
  • Mitchells & Butlers reaffirmed full‑year expectations, supported by its investment and cost‑saving strategies.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Mitchells & Butlers' Q3 like-for-like sales flat?
Mitchells & Butlers' Q3 sales were flat due to the impact of the heatwave on its food business, inflation, and higher operating costs.
How did the heatwave affect the company's sales?
The heatwave led to reduced customer visits to food-led venues, negatively impacting sales for brands like Toby Carvery and Miller & Carter.
Which Mitchells & Butlers businesses performed well?
Drink-led pubs and brands performed well, buoyed by the soccer World Cup, despite challenges faced by the food business.
What government action was announced to help UK pubs?
The new Labour Government announced it would lower business rates for pubs, clubs, and live music venues to ease pressure on the sector.
Is Mitchells & Butlers maintaining its financial outlook for 2026?
Yes, the company expects to deliver full-year results in line with consensus expectations, supported by its cost-saving and investment initiatives.

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