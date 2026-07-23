Mitchells & Butlers Q3 Sales Remain Flat as UK Heatwave Hits Food Business

Mitchells & Butlers Q3 2026 Financial Performance Overview

July 23 (Reuters) - British pub group Mitchells & Butlers on Thursday reported flat third quarter like-for-like sales, citing adverse impact on its food business from the ongoing heatwave , echoing comments from larger rival J D Wetherspoon .

Key Financial Highlights

Here are some more details:

Quarterly and Year-to-Date Sales

• While like-for-like sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 were flat, year-to-date like-for-like sales for 42 weeks ended July 18, 2026 rose 2.2% .

Market Pressures and Cost Challenges

• Inflation-weary customers and rising energy costs from the Iran war has pressured British pubs and restaurants, grappling with high labour costs and taxes.

Impact of Heatwave and Consumer Behavior

• The recent heatwave in Europe has presented an additional challenge, with customers increasingly cutting back on visiting restaurants.

Performance by Business Segment

Food-Led Businesses

• The group said its food-led businesses, particularly Toby Carvery and Miller & Carter, was adversely affected in the third quarter.

Drink-Led Brands

• Conversely pubs and other drink-led brands generally performed well buoyed by the soccer World Cup, similar to its peers.

Government Policy and Sector Relief

• Newly instated British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced that the Labour Government would lower business rates for pubs, clubs and live music venues, in a move that could provide much needed relief to the sector.

Other Contributing Factors

• Easter falling early this year also presented a headwind, as the holiday fell in the third quarter last year, said the company.

Outlook and Strategy

• The company said it expects to deliver full-year outturn in line with consensus expectations, supported by its investment strategy and cost-savings programme.

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)