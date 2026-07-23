Mitchells & Butlers Q3 Sales Remain Flat as UK Heatwave Hits Food Business
Mitchells & Butlers Q3 2026 Financial Performance Overview
July 23 (Reuters) - British pub group Mitchells & Butlers on Thursday reported flat third quarter like-for-like sales, citing adverse impact on its food business from the ongoing heatwave , echoing comments from larger rival J D Wetherspoon .
Key Financial Highlights
Here are some more details:
Quarterly and Year-to-Date Sales
• While like-for-like sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 were flat, year-to-date like-for-like sales for 42 weeks ended July 18, 2026 rose 2.2% .
Market Pressures and Cost Challenges
• Inflation-weary customers and rising energy costs from the Iran war has pressured British pubs and restaurants, grappling with high labour costs and taxes.
Impact of Heatwave and Consumer Behavior
• The recent heatwave in Europe has presented an additional challenge, with customers increasingly cutting back on visiting restaurants.
Performance by Business Segment
Food-Led Businesses
• The group said its food-led businesses, particularly Toby Carvery and Miller & Carter, was adversely affected in the third quarter.
Drink-Led Brands
• Conversely pubs and other drink-led brands generally performed well buoyed by the soccer World Cup, similar to its peers.
Government Policy and Sector Relief
• Newly instated British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced that the Labour Government would lower business rates for pubs, clubs and live music venues, in a move that could provide much needed relief to the sector.
Other Contributing Factors
• Easter falling early this year also presented a headwind, as the holiday fell in the third quarter last year, said the company.
Outlook and Strategy
• The company said it expects to deliver full-year outturn in line with consensus expectations, supported by its investment strategy and cost-savings programme.
(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)