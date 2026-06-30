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UK's Prince William says his homeless charity has helped thousands

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Prince William Reports Thousands Helped by Homelessness Charity Homewards

Prince William’s Efforts to Prevent Homelessness Through Homewards

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince William said the charity he set up to show homelessness can be prevented had helped thousands of people avoid a housing crisis as he marked the project's three-year anniversary.

Inspiration and Background

William, 44, has for decades worked for causes supporting homeless people, inspired by a visit with his mother, the late Princess Diana, to a shelter for people living on the streets when he was 11. She died in a car crash four years later.

Establishment of Homewards

He set up Homewards in 2023 and believes homelessness is an area where, as a future king, he can make a difference.

William’s Vision for Systemic Change

"Homelessness is not an individual failure. It is a systemic failure. And if systems help create the problem, systems can help prevent it," William said, in a speech in central London on Tuesday.

The Scale of Homelessness in Britain

There are an estimated 300,000 people homeless on any given night in Britain, according to the charity Crisis.

Homewards Project Goals and Achievements

The project aims to create a blueprint over five years to show how support, funding and mentoring can help prevent homelessness.

Measurable Impact and Expansion Plans

"Across our six locations, we are seeing measurable signs of change," William said, adding that he was keen to see the Homewards approach rolled out in other parts of the country.

Financial Initiatives and Partnerships

At a time of greater scrutiny of the royal family's finances, William announced in May he would sell off parts of his vast inherited estate, partly to benefit people living there by investing in affordable homes.

Homewards has built affordable homes at some sites, and is working with banks like Lloyds Banking Group to help those at risk secure funding for accommodation, and employers like Ikea to help people find jobs.

Personal Stories of Impact

Chelsie Robinson, 28, an opera singer from Newport in Wales, told media her life had unravelled following the death of her mother. She said Homewards, and William's interest in her story, was key to getting it back on track.

"It's helped me a lot, and then I finally have my own house, my own flat now, and my job... it's just amazing," she said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Homewards, launched in June 2023 across six UK locations, has helped over 2,400 people via schools/community outreach, supported 250+ into work, and secured stable homes for dozens (itv.com).
  • The initiative has invested around £1.9 million via its fund and leveraged an additional £3.5 million through philanthropy, while launching a £2.3 million furniture collaboration with IKEA and others (itv.com).
  • In May 2026, Prince William announced plans to sell about 20 % of the Duchy of Cornwall over ten years to generate over £500 million for affordable housing and community/environmental projects (lse.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Prince William's Homewards charity?
Homewards is a charity founded by Prince William in 2023 to prevent homelessness and support those at risk across the UK.
How has Homewards helped people facing homelessness?
Homewards has helped thousands avoid a housing crisis by providing support, building affordable homes, and partnering with banks and employers.
When did Prince William start working with homeless charities?
Prince William has supported homeless causes since he was inspired as a child after visiting a shelter with his late mother, Princess Diana.
What partnerships has Homewards formed to address homelessness?
Homewards works with banks like Lloyds Banking Group and employers like Ikea to offer funding for accommodation and job opportunities.
Why does Prince William focus on homelessness?
William believes homelessness is an area where he can make a real difference and aims to create lasting systemic change.

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