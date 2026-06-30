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Denmark launches $672 million military aid package for Ukraine - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Denmark launches $672 million military aid package for Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Denmark Announces $672 Million Military Aid Package for Ukraine

Details of Denmark's Latest Military Support to Ukraine

Announcement and Funding Breakdown

STOCKHOLM, June 30 (Reuters) - Denmark announced on Tuesday a new military donation package to Ukraine worth around 4.4 billion crowns ($671.8 million).

The Danish Model and Procurement Support

"Around 1.3 billion crowns is allocated to 'the Danish model', which makes it possible to finance the Ukrainian state's procurement costs through its own defence industry," the government said in a statement.

Additional Allocations

"In addition, more funds have been allocated for long-range artillery ammunition."

Background and Context

It is Denmark's 30th military support package to Ukraine.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 6.5493 Danish crowns)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Sharon Singleton and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • This is Denmark’s 30th military support package to Ukraine, underscoring sustained, high‑volume contributions via its Ukraine Fund and the Danish model (um.dk).
  • Denmark has committed a total of approx. EUR 9.7 billion in military support since the start of the war, making it one of Ukraine’s top per‑capita contributors (um.dk).
  • The “Danish model” channels funds directly into Ukraine’s defence industry, bolstering its production capacity—a significant component in Denmark’s strategic support framework (mod.gov.ua).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Denmark's latest military aid package to Ukraine worth?
Denmark's new military aid package to Ukraine is valued at approximately 4.4 billion crowns, or $671.8 million.
What is 'the Danish model' mentioned in the aid package?
'The Danish model' allows funding of Ukraine's procurement costs through Denmark's own defense industry.
What part of the aid will be used for artillery ammunition?
A portion of the funds is specifically allocated to long-range artillery ammunition for Ukraine.
How many military support packages has Denmark provided to Ukraine so far?
This is Denmark's 30th military support package to Ukraine.

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