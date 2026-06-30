Denmark Announces $672 Million Military Aid Package for Ukraine
Details of Denmark's Latest Military Support to Ukraine
Announcement and Funding Breakdown
STOCKHOLM, June 30 (Reuters) - Denmark announced on Tuesday a new military donation package to Ukraine worth around 4.4 billion crowns ($671.8 million).
The Danish Model and Procurement Support
"Around 1.3 billion crowns is allocated to 'the Danish model', which makes it possible to finance the Ukrainian state's procurement costs through its own defence industry," the government said in a statement.
Additional Allocations
"In addition, more funds have been allocated for long-range artillery ammunition."
Background and Context
It is Denmark's 30th military support package to Ukraine.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 6.5493 Danish crowns)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Sharon Singleton and Gareth Jones)