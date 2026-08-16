Arsenal Beats Manchester City 3-0 to Win Community Shield at Principality Stadium

Match Summary and Key Moments

Arsenal's Fast Start and Early Goals

CARDIFF, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Arsenal beat Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield at the Principality Stadium on Sunday as Mikel Arteta handed new City boss Enzo Maresca a defeat in his first game in charge.

Opening Goal by Riccardo Calafiori

Arsenal opened the scoring after just 23 seconds when Riccardo Calafiori was put through on goal, before they doubled their lead when Gianluigi Donnarumma could not keep out Kai Havertz's header.

Christos Tzolis and Martin Odegaard Extend the Lead

Arsenal's new signing Christos Tzolis then provided a second assist when he set up skipper Martin Odegaard for the third goal three minutes into the second half, with the Premier League champions looking fitter and sharper than City.

Manchester City's Response

Attacking Threats from Foden and Haaland

Maresca's side showed only flashes of their attacking threat, with Phil Foden and Erling Haaland forcing saves from David Raya, but the Arsenal goalkeeper stood firm to preserve a clean sheet.

Defensive Resilience from Arsenal

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru;Editing by Christian Radnedge)