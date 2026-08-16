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Soccer-Arsenal beat Man City 3-0 to win Community Shield - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Arsenal beat Man City 3-0 to win Community Shield

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 16, 2026

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Sports Football Community Shield

Arsenal Beats Manchester City 3-0 to Win Community Shield at Principality Stadium

Match Summary and Key Moments

Arsenal's Fast Start and Early Goals

CARDIFF, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Arsenal beat Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield at the Principality Stadium on Sunday as Mikel Arteta handed new City boss Enzo Maresca a defeat in his first game in charge.

Opening Goal by Riccardo Calafiori

Arsenal opened the scoring after just 23 seconds when Riccardo Calafiori was put through on goal, before they doubled their lead when Gianluigi Donnarumma could not keep out Kai Havertz's header.

Christos Tzolis and Martin Odegaard Extend the Lead

Arsenal's new signing Christos Tzolis then provided a second assist when he set up skipper Martin Odegaard for the third goal three minutes into the second half, with the Premier League champions looking fitter and sharper than City.

Manchester City's Response

Attacking Threats from Foden and Haaland

Maresca's side showed only flashes of their attacking threat, with Phil Foden and Erling Haaland forcing saves from David Raya, but the Arsenal goalkeeper stood firm to preserve a clean sheet.

Defensive Resilience from Arsenal

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru;Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Key Takeaways

  • Arsenal struck early through Riccardo Calafiori after just 23 seconds, setting the tone for a dominant performance backed by a clean sheet courtesy of David Raya and resolute defending.
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma’s inability to keep out Kai Havertz’s header, followed by Christos Tzolis and team captain Martin Ødegaard combining for a second‑half goal, underscored Arsenal’s fluid attack.
  • The match marked Enzo Maresca’s managerial debut for Manchester City—a high‑profile first outing that ended in a heavy defeat, raising questions about City’s preseason sharpness and readiness under new leadership.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the 2024 Community Shield?
Arsenal won the 2024 Community Shield by defeating Manchester City 3-0.
Where was the Community Shield match played?
The match was played at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
Who scored the opening goal for Arsenal?
Riccardo Calafiori scored the opening goal for Arsenal after just 23 seconds.
How did Arsenal secure their third goal?
Arsenal's new signing Christos Tzolis assisted skipper Martin Odegaard for the third goal.
Was this Enzo Maresca's first match as Manchester City manager?
Yes, this was Enzo Maresca's first match in charge of Manchester City.

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