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Heatwave tests Ukraine soldiers in Soviet-era tank

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Heatwave Pushes Ukraine’s Soviet-Era Tank Crews to the Limit on the Battlefield

By Serhii Chalyi

Extreme Heat Challenges Ukrainian Tank Crews and Infrastructure

ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION, Ukraine, June 30 (Reuters) - As a record-breaking heatwave swept across much of Europe and spilled into Ukraine, the searing temperatures bore down even harder on soldiers sealed inside a hulking, steel Soviet-era tank.

Impact of Heatwave Across Europe and Ukraine

Blistering conditions across the continent have disrupted power generation, damaged infrastructure and overwhelmed healthcare systems.

But the heat has brought its own challenges to the battlefield in Ukraine.

Life Inside Soviet-Era Tanks

"The vehicle gets very hot after completing its mission. The temperature inside can become really hot," chief sergeant of the tank battalion of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade, using call sign "Sympatiaha", told Reuters on Sunday.

Lack of Modern Comforts

"Unlike the Abrams, Challenger and Leopard tanks (supplied by) Western partners, this has no air conditioning."

The Soviet-era T-72 battle tanks can weigh between 41 and 45 tons, turning them into heat traps under the summer sun.

Soldiers’ Coping Mechanisms

In a leafy, secluded area of Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, Sympatiaha's fellow servicemen sat atop their tank, splashing water from a bottle onto their faces in an effort to cool down.

Temperatures in the region hovered around 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) over the weekend and were forecast to climb to about 36 C by Tuesday.

Morale and Determination Amid Adversity

Despite the punishing heat, the crew said they remained committed to preventing Russian troops from advancing.

"Despite the harsh weather conditions - scorching heat now, freezing temperatures and mud in winter - we're still holding the line," he said.

"We're continuing to fight the Russian forces, preventing them from advancing and trying to push them out of here."

Wider Effects: Power Cuts and Energy Demand

Elsewhere, Ukrainians were bracing for the return of hourly power cuts as rising temperatures drove up electricity consumption — largely due to higher demand for air conditioning.

(Writing by Anna Pruchnicka;Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Europe is enduring the most severe June heatwave on record, with temperatures exceeding 40 °C, numerous deaths, and broken records across many countries (axios.com).
  • Ukraine’s war‑damaged power grid is under intense strain due to soaring electricity demand — analysts warn of capacity deficits up to 40%, and grid operators have scheduled rolling outages (euronews.com).
  • Inside Soviet‑era T‑72 tanks, without air conditioning, internal temperatures become dangerously high, adding to the soldiers’ stress and testing equipment resilience in extreme heat (medcoeckapwstorprd01.blob.core.usgovcloudapi.net).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are Ukraine's soldiers coping with the heatwave inside Soviet-era tanks?
Soldiers report extreme temperatures inside T-72 tanks without air conditioning, forcing them to use water to cool down between missions.
How does the heatwave affect military operations in the Zaporizhzhia region?
Blistering heat challenges Ukraine's tank crews but they remain committed to holding the line against Russian forces.
Why are Soviet-era tanks particularly affected by high temperatures?
Unlike modern Western tanks, Soviet-era tanks lack air conditioning, turning them into heat traps during summer heatwaves.
What other impacts is the heatwave having in Ukraine besides military challenges?
The heatwave is driving high electricity consumption, resulting in widespread power cuts as infrastructure struggles to keep up.
What temperatures are being recorded in the Zaporizhzhia region during the heatwave?
Temperatures have hovered around 30°C and are forecasted to rise to about 36°C in Zaporizhzhia region.

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