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Canada joins Anglo-Italian-Japanese fighter jet project as an observer - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Canada joins Anglo-Italian-Japanese fighter jet project as an observer

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Canada Joins Anglo-Italian-Japanese GCAP Fighter Jet Project as Observer

Canada's Participation in the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP)

Canada Becomes First Observer Nation

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Canada will join the next-generation fighter jet programme set up by Britain, Italy and Japan as the first "observer nation", giving it privileged access to the project and paving the way for future participation, the partners said on Tuesday.

Background of the GCAP Project

Britain, Italy and Japan launched the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) in 2022 to develop a next-generation stealth fighter by 2035, led by Britain's BAE Systems, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Italy's Leonardo.

Canada's Access and Role

Canada will gain direct insight into GCAP, including capability development, industrial collaboration and long-term delivery plans, the partners said. It does not include any financial commitment.

Strategic Implications for Canada

The announcement represents another step in Canada's efforts to diversify its defence spending away from the United States and forge closer ties with European countries and mid-tier nations, as set out by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Official Announcements and Statements

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting's Remarks

The agreement, previously reported by Reuters and others citing sources, was announced as Britain's new defence secretary Wes Streeting hosted his Japanese, Italian and Canadian counterparts on his first full day in the role.

"GCAP continues to strengthen our security, drive technological innovation and create highly skilled jobs across the UK," he said in a statement.  

"We are proud to welcome Canada to this new phase of engagement and look forward to sharing expertise and working on technological advances as we continue to deliver this groundbreaking programme." 

GCAP in the Context of Global Defence Projects

GCAP , one of two major Western sixth-generation fighter projects alongside the U.S. Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance program, aims to develop a jet designed to operate alongside the likes of the F-35.

Canadian Defence Minister's Perspective

Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty told Reuters in Tokyo last month that he had discussed GCAP with his Japanese counterpart to learn more about what he described as a "promising initiative."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Canada’s observer status grants early insight into GCAP’s technical development, industrial structure, and work‑share opportunities—without contractual obligations (investottawa.ca).
  • The move aligns with Canada’s broader Defence Industrial Strategy under Prime Minister Mark Carney, which aims to diversify security ties, bolster domestic defence industry, and increase defence spending toward NATO targets (canada.ca).
  • GCAP—the UK‑Italy‑Japan sixth‑generation fighter initiative targeting service entry by the mid‑2030s—positions Canada as the first non‑core partner, potentially opening paths for deeper industrial collaboration in future phases (aviationweek.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP)?
GCAP is a next-generation fighter jet programme launched by the UK, Italy, and Japan aiming to develop a stealth fighter by 2035.
What role will Canada play in the GCAP project?
Canada will participate as the first 'observer nation', giving it access to capability development, industrial collaboration, and delivery plans, but without financial commitment.
Who are the lead companies involved in GCAP?
The programme is led by BAE Systems (UK), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), and Leonardo (Italy).
Why is Canada joining GCAP?
Canada seeks to diversify its defence spending beyond the United States and strengthen ties with European and Asian allies.

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