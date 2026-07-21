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New UK defence minister calls Russia's military exercise off the UK coast 'irresponsible' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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New UK defence minister calls Russia's military exercise off the UK coast 'irresponsible'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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UK Defence Minister Slams Russia's 'Irresponsible' Military Exercise Off Coast

Incident Overview and Official Responses

Details of the Russian Military Exercise

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Britain's new defence minister Wes Streeting on Tuesday said it was "irresponsible" for Russia to have conducted a live-fire weapons exercise off the English coast.

Defence Minister's Statement

"We should see yesterday's events as performative and irresponsible," Streeting told reporters when asked about the incident.

Context of Russian Activities

"It's not the first time that Russia has behaved like this, and frankly, it's the tip of the iceberg of the daily threats that this country faces and our allies face."

Official Confirmation and Safety Measures

Earlier, a government minster confirmed that a Russian naval vessel had conducted a "brief live-fire weapons exercise" in international waters approximately 40 nautical miles south of Plymouth in southwest England. The minister said standard maritime safety procedures were followed during the drill.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; writing by Muvija M; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • The Russian frigate Neustrashimy conducted a 30‑minute live‑fire exercise about 40 nautical miles south of Plymouth in international waters on July 20, closely monitored by the Royal Navy (HMS Tyne), with standard safety protocols followed. (itv.com)
  • Defence Secretary Wes Streeting denounced the drill as irresponsible and performative, warning it signals broader daily threats to the UK and its allies. (itv.com)
  • This incident follows recent Russian naval provocations—including warning‑shot encounters and shadow‑fleet tanker escorts—highlighting a pattern of aggressive Russian naval behavior near UK waters. (ukdefencejournal.org.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the UK defence minister say about Russia's military exercise?
The UK defence minister called Russia's live-fire exercise off the English coast 'irresponsible' and 'performative.'
Where did the Russian naval exercise take place?
The exercise occurred in international waters approximately 40 nautical miles south of Plymouth in southwest England.
Did the Russian military follow safety protocols during the exercise?
Yes, standard maritime safety procedures were followed during the Russian naval drill.
Is this the first time Russia has conducted such actions near the UK?
No, the defence minister stated this is not the first time Russia has behaved in this way.

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