UK Defence Minister Slams Russia's 'Irresponsible' Military Exercise Off Coast

Incident Overview and Official Responses

Details of the Russian Military Exercise

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Britain's new defence minister Wes Streeting on Tuesday said it was "irresponsible" for Russia to have conducted a live-fire weapons exercise off the English coast.

Defence Minister's Statement

"We should see yesterday's events as performative and irresponsible," Streeting told reporters when asked about the incident.

Context of Russian Activities

"It's not the first time that Russia has behaved like this, and frankly, it's the tip of the iceberg of the daily threats that this country faces and our allies face."

Official Confirmation and Safety Measures

Earlier, a government minster confirmed that a Russian naval vessel had conducted a "brief live-fire weapons exercise" in international waters approximately 40 nautical miles south of Plymouth in southwest England. The minister said standard maritime safety procedures were followed during the drill.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; writing by Muvija M; editing by William James)