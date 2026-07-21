UK Defence Minister Slams Russia's 'Irresponsible' Military Exercise Off Coast
Incident Overview and Official Responses
Details of the Russian Military Exercise
LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Britain's new defence minister Wes Streeting on Tuesday said it was "irresponsible" for Russia to have conducted a live-fire weapons exercise off the English coast.
Defence Minister's Statement
"We should see yesterday's events as performative and irresponsible," Streeting told reporters when asked about the incident.
Context of Russian Activities
"It's not the first time that Russia has behaved like this, and frankly, it's the tip of the iceberg of the daily threats that this country faces and our allies face."
Official Confirmation and Safety Measures
Earlier, a government minster confirmed that a Russian naval vessel had conducted a "brief live-fire weapons exercise" in international waters approximately 40 nautical miles south of Plymouth in southwest England. The minister said standard maritime safety procedures were followed during the drill.
(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; writing by Muvija M; editing by William James)