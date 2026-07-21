Ocado to Construct Advanced Robotic Warehouse for European Retailer

Ocado Secures Major Deal to Build Robotic Warehouse

Overview of the Agreement

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Ocado said on Tuesday it would build a large robotic warehouse for a fast-growing European national retailer that it did not name, providing a boost to its embattled technology solutions business.

Market Reaction

Last week, Ocado's shares tumbled to a 13-year low after its first-half results disappointed investors but they jumped 10% on Tuesday.

Details of the Warehouse Project

Implementation of Advanced Technology

The agreement with the unnamed retailer will see Ocado install its latest technology into a new automated warehouse, or Customer Fulfilment Centre (CFC) as it calls them. It is due to go live in full-year 2028.

Operational Expectations

Order Volume Transfer

Ocado said the retailer expects to quickly transfer its existing online order volumes into the CFC, with the site expected to go live with utilisation at just over half of its design capacity.

Financial Impact

It added that the transaction is not expected to have a material financial impact in its current financial year.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru and James Davey in London; Editing by Shreya Biswas and Muvija M)