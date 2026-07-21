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Russia reroutes Siberian fuel to shield Moscow from shortages - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia reroutes Siberian fuel to shield Moscow from shortages

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Russia Reroutes Fuel Supplies from Siberia to Moscow Amid Shortages

Fuel Supply Disruptions and Government Response

Impact of Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Russian Refineries

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - Russian authorities are redirecting fuel supplies from Siberia and ramping up imports from Belarus to prevent shortages in the country's most populous and wealthiest Moscow region amid nationwide disruptions caused by Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries, industry sources said.

The fuel crunch has been felt in varying degrees across Russia's 11 time zones since May, when Ukraine stepped up attacks on oil refineries in an attempt to undermine Russian war efforts.

Russia's overall gasoline output fell to the equivalent of around 65% of average seasonal consumption in early July after undershooting demand for a couple of months, according to industry sources.

Effects on Moscow and Surrounding Regions

An attack on the Moscow Oil Refinery in mid-June caused fuel shortages and long lines at filling stations, but supplies in the Russian capital, home to the political and cultural elite, and the wider Moscow region stabilised by mid-July, according to regional fuel traders and Reuters witnesses, with ample availability of gasoline and diesel for cars.

The Moscow region is home to 22 million people, or more than one-sixth of country's total population. Since Soviet times, authorities have prioritised supplies of various goods to the capital.

The Energy Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment on fuel supplies to the Moscow region.

Situation in Other Regions

Crimea Faces Severe Shortages

Russia-annexed Crimea is now the worst-affected region. The peninsula has suspended tourism-related activities for children, introduced fuel rationing and declared curbs on social life, such as shorter working hours for shops and cafes.

Measures to Stabilize Fuel Supplies

Redirecting and Importing Fuel

To replace lost gasoline volumes from the damaged refineries, shipments of motor gasoline produced in the Urals and Siberia, as well as imported supplies from Belarus, were redirected to the Moscow region, traders said.

One of the traders said the Achinsk refinery in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk region has been supplying Moscow with fuel.

He estimated the additional fuel supplies to Moscow from other regions at several hundred thousand metric tons.

The Moscow region consumes around 6 million tons of gasoline per year. To meet the demand, Russia has also started importing fuel from India.

Official Statements on Market Stabilization

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday Russia's domestic fuel market had partly stabilised, although the situation was still difficult in some regions.

(Reporting by Reuters, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Authorities redirected motor gasoline from Urals and Siberian regions—including Achinsk refinery—and boosted imports from Belarus and India to alleviate shortages in Moscow. (apnews.com)
  • Ukrainian drone attacks have significantly impaired Russia’s refining capacity—particularly the Kapotnya refinery supplying 35–40% of Moscow’s fuel—reducing overall gasoline output to around 65% of seasonal demand and prompting rationing in regions like Crimea. (investing.com)
  • The Kremlin has implemented mitigation measures such as banning fuel exports, tapping reserves, delaying refinery maintenance, and initiating fuel imports to stabilize the domestic market, although Russia’s fuel supply remains strained. (reutersconnect.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Russia redirecting fuel to Moscow?
Russia is redirecting fuel supplies from Siberia and increasing imports to Moscow to prevent shortages caused by disruptions from Ukrainian drone attacks.
Which regions are most affected by the fuel shortages?
Crimea is the worst affected region, implementing fuel rationing and curbs on social life, while supply to Moscow has stabilized.
How is Russia compensating for lost refinery output?
Shipments from Siberia and the Urals, as well as imports from Belarus and India, are being redirected to meet Moscow's fuel demand.
What caused the recent fuel shortages in Russia?
Fuel shortages were caused by Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries, leading to reduced fuel output and supply disruptions.
How much gasoline does the Moscow region consume annually?
The Moscow region consumes around 6 million tons of gasoline per year.

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