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US lawmakers urge Trump to act against EU tech rules, suggest trade probes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US lawmakers urge Trump to act against EU tech rules, suggest trade probes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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US Lawmakers Call for US Action Against EU Tech Rules, Urge Trade Investigations

By Foo Yun Chee

US Lawmakers Challenge EU Digital Regulations

BRUSSELS, July 21 (Reuters) - A group of 25 U.S. lawmakers has written to U.S. President Donald Trump urging him to act against Europe's tech rules including launching trade investigations, saying EU digital policies unfairly target U.S. Big Tech. 

Focus on the Digital Markets Act

In a letter seen by Reuters, the lawmakers focused on the European Union's Digital Markets Act aimed at reining in the power of Amazon, Apple, Booking Holdings, TikTok owner ByteDance, Google, Meta Platforms and Microsoft.

Allegations of Anti-Competitive Practices

"We write to bring to your attention the many ways the EU continues to pursue anti-competitive acts, policies, and practices as a tool of economic extraction and regulatory coercion against American firms and to encourage your administration to take decisive action before the EU further entrenches this anti-American regime," the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

EU Commission's Response

The European Commission, which says its rules do not target any countries and seek to ensure a level playing field, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. 

Concerns Over Cloud Services and Regulatory Burdens

The lawmakers, all Republicans and seven of them members of the House of Representatives trade subcommittee, including Adrian Smith who chairs that committee, said the likely inclusion of Amazon and Microsoft's cloud units under the DMA "would impose unprecedented regulatory burdens that European and Chinese cloud competitors would not face."

Criticism of Fines and Gatekeeper Designations

They also criticised EU regulators' fine against Google expected to be announced this week for alleged breaches of the DMA, saying the sanction ignored the company's significant changes to its search service.

Gatekeeper Status and Exclusion of Chinese Firms

They questioned the Commission's designations of Apple, Meta and Amazon as gatekeepers under DMA rules while Chinese retail giants Temu and AliExpress are excluded. Such labels depend on the number of users in Europe.

Calls for US Retaliatory Measures

"If a dialogue does not deliver quickly, the United States should use all available tools, including but not limited to Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974," they said, invoking an unfair trade practices statute that allows the U.S. to impose tariffs or take other retaliatory measures.

"It is important to make clear that the EU's access to the U.S. market is not guaranteed and can be limited should the EU continue to pursue discriminatory acts, policies, and practices in the digital sector."

Comparison with European Access to US Market

The lawmakers cited European businesses' unfettered access to the U.S. market as a comparison.

(Reporting by Foo Yun CheeEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Lawmakers argue the EU’s DMA places unfair regulatory burdens on U.S. tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft’s cloud units, disadvantaging them relative to European and Chinese competitors; the EU denies the rules target any country but uphold fair competition. (nftc.org)
  • They also contest the EU’s designation of firms such as Apple, Meta, and Amazon as gatekeepers under the DMA while excluding Chinese platforms like Temu and AliExpress, urging use of U.S. tools such as Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to counter perceived discrimination. (govinfo.gov)
  • Meanwhile, the EU defends the DMA’s objectives—recent reviews affirm its effectiveness in promoting competition and user choice, and Brussels rejects calls to amend or reverse the legislation despite U.S. pressure. (digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are US lawmakers urging action against EU tech rules?
US lawmakers believe EU digital policies, like the Digital Markets Act, unfairly target US Big Tech companies and could hurt their global competitiveness.
What actions do lawmakers suggest President Trump take?
They suggest launching trade investigations, using Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, and possibly imposing tariffs or retaliatory measures against the EU.
Which US companies are impacted by the EU Digital Markets Act?
Companies named include Amazon, Apple, Booking Holdings, ByteDance (TikTok), Google, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft.
What concerns do lawmakers have regarding the DMA's impact?
Lawmakers are concerned the DMA imposes regulatory burdens on US cloud businesses and that US companies are labeled as gatekeepers while some Chinese firms are excluded.
How did the European Commission respond to the claims?
The European Commission stated its rules are not country-specific and aim to ensure a level playing field, but did not provide immediate comment.

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