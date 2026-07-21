US Lawmakers Call for US Action Against EU Tech Rules, Urge Trade Investigations

By Foo Yun Chee

US Lawmakers Challenge EU Digital Regulations

BRUSSELS, July 21 (Reuters) - A group of 25 U.S. lawmakers has written to U.S. President Donald Trump urging him to act against Europe's tech rules including launching trade investigations, saying EU digital policies unfairly target U.S. Big Tech.

Focus on the Digital Markets Act

In a letter seen by Reuters, the lawmakers focused on the European Union's Digital Markets Act aimed at reining in the power of Amazon, Apple, Booking Holdings, TikTok owner ByteDance, Google, Meta Platforms and Microsoft.

Allegations of Anti-Competitive Practices

"We write to bring to your attention the many ways the EU continues to pursue anti-competitive acts, policies, and practices as a tool of economic extraction and regulatory coercion against American firms and to encourage your administration to take decisive action before the EU further entrenches this anti-American regime," the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

EU Commission's Response

The European Commission, which says its rules do not target any countries and seek to ensure a level playing field, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Concerns Over Cloud Services and Regulatory Burdens

The lawmakers, all Republicans and seven of them members of the House of Representatives trade subcommittee, including Adrian Smith who chairs that committee, said the likely inclusion of Amazon and Microsoft's cloud units under the DMA "would impose unprecedented regulatory burdens that European and Chinese cloud competitors would not face."

Criticism of Fines and Gatekeeper Designations

They also criticised EU regulators' fine against Google expected to be announced this week for alleged breaches of the DMA, saying the sanction ignored the company's significant changes to its search service.

Gatekeeper Status and Exclusion of Chinese Firms

They questioned the Commission's designations of Apple, Meta and Amazon as gatekeepers under DMA rules while Chinese retail giants Temu and AliExpress are excluded. Such labels depend on the number of users in Europe.

Calls for US Retaliatory Measures

"If a dialogue does not deliver quickly, the United States should use all available tools, including but not limited to Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974," they said, invoking an unfair trade practices statute that allows the U.S. to impose tariffs or take other retaliatory measures.

"It is important to make clear that the EU's access to the U.S. market is not guaranteed and can be limited should the EU continue to pursue discriminatory acts, policies, and practices in the digital sector."

Comparison with European Access to US Market

The lawmakers cited European businesses' unfettered access to the U.S. market as a comparison.

(Reporting by Foo Yun CheeEditing by Tomasz Janowski)