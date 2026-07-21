Tesco Expands Rapid Delivery Network Through Uber Eats and Deliveroo Deals

Tesco's Strategic Moves in the Rapid Delivery Market

Expansion Through Partnerships

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain's biggest food retailer, will expand its rapid delivery reach by listing its products on the Uber Eats and Deliveroo platforms, it said on Tuesday.

• The new partnership with Uber Eats will launch in August and the one with Deliveroo will roll out later this summer, giving more shoppers access to thousands of Tesco products.

Whoosh: Tesco’s In-House Rapid Delivery Service

Service Reach and Growth

• Through its own rapid delivery service, Whoosh, Tesco already offers grocery delivery in as little as 20 minutes from around 1,800 stores, reaching more than 70% of the UK population.

• Since launching in 2021, Whoosh has grown rapidly, with sales increasing 51% last year. Around 1.5 million customers now use the service.

Market Overview and Growth Projections

Quick-Commerce Market Value

• The Institute of Grocery Distribution estimates the UK quick-commerce market was worth £2.4 billion ($3.2 billion) in 2025 and forecasts a 10.1% compound annual growth rate through to 2030.

Customer Benefits and Sales Performance

Loyalty Scheme Integration

• Tesco shoppers using Uber Eats or Deliveroo will be able to access the benefits of Tesco's Clubcard loyalty scheme, including lower prices.

Online Sales Growth

• Tesco's total online sales grew 11% in its 2025/26 year to £7.5 billion.

Industry Context

Major Acquisitions

• Last week, Uber agreed to buy Germany's Delivery Hero for $14.8 billion to create the largest food-delivery group outside China.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7471 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Andrea Ricci )