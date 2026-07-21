TKMS No Longer Interested in GNYK Acquisition as Rheinmetall Remains Sole Bidder

Overview of the GNYK Acquisition Bidding Process

TKMS Withdraws Interest in GNYK

July 21 (Reuters) - German warship builder TKMS said on Tuesday it is no longer interested in acquiring smaller shipyard German Naval Yards, also known as GNYK.

Rheinmetall as the Sole Remaining Bidder

That would make German defence group Rheinmetall the only bidder currently in the running to purchase the ship maker, which has about 350 staff.

Media Coverage of the Bidding Process

Handelsblatt first reported on TKMS dropping out of the bidding earlier on Tuesday.

Industry Context and Strategic Moves

Consolidation in the European Defence Sector

Europe's naval firms are exploring tie-ups and partnerships amid accelerating consolidation in the booming defence sector, with Rheinmetall, the region's top ammunition maker, having last year joined the fray after the purchase of shipmaker NVL.

TKMS CEO’s Statement on Acquisition Strategy

Financial Considerations

TKMS CEO Burkhard said in May the group would not pay "any price in the world" for GNYK after Rheinmetall emerged as a rival suitor.

Responses from Stakeholders

Rheinmetall declined to comment.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi,Writing by Linda Pasquini; Editing by Ludwig Burger)