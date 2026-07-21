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Naval vessels maker TKMS says it is no longer interested in buying GNYK - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Naval vessels maker TKMS says it is no longer interested in buying GNYK

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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TKMS No Longer Interested in GNYK Acquisition as Rheinmetall Remains Sole Bidder

Overview of the GNYK Acquisition Bidding Process

TKMS Withdraws Interest in GNYK

July 21 (Reuters) - German warship builder TKMS said on Tuesday it is no longer interested in acquiring smaller shipyard German Naval Yards, also known as GNYK.

Rheinmetall as the Sole Remaining Bidder

That would make German defence group Rheinmetall the only bidder currently in the running to purchase the ship maker, which has about 350 staff.

Media Coverage of the Bidding Process

Handelsblatt first reported on TKMS dropping out of the bidding earlier on Tuesday.

Industry Context and Strategic Moves

Consolidation in the European Defence Sector

Europe's naval firms are exploring tie-ups and partnerships amid accelerating consolidation in the booming defence sector, with Rheinmetall, the region's top ammunition maker, having last year joined the fray after the purchase of shipmaker NVL.

TKMS CEO’s Statement on Acquisition Strategy

Financial Considerations

TKMS CEO Burkhard said in May the group would not pay "any price in the world" for GNYK after Rheinmetall emerged as a rival suitor.

Responses from Stakeholders

Rheinmetall declined to comment.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi,Writing by Linda Pasquini; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • TKMS formally exits acquisition race for GNYK, following its earlier stance that the purchase was “an option, but not a must” and that it would not pay “any price in the world” for the shipyard. (marketscreener.com)
  • Rheinmetall remains the only bidder after TKMS’s withdrawal, having already submitted a non-binding offer and entered due diligence to solidify its naval expansion strategy. (marketscreener.com)
  • TKMS continues to benefit from strong defense demand—posting record backlogs and solid half-year financials—and remains open to other international partnerships, such as with Navantia, despite stepping back from the bidding. (onvista.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the only remaining bidder for German Naval Yards (GNYK)?
Rheinmetall is the only remaining bidder for GNYK after TKMS withdrew its interest.
Why did TKMS drop out of the bid for GNYK?
TKMS stated it would not pay any price for GNYK, especially after Rheinmetall became a rival suitor.
How many staff does GNYK employ?
GNYK has about 350 staff.
What recent trend is happening in the European defence sector?
There is accelerating consolidation with naval firms exploring tie-ups and partnerships.

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