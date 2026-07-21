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Finance

Iran warns Bulgaria against aiding US military operations after move to station US aircraft

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Finance Geopolitics Defense

Iran Warns Bulgaria Over US Military Aircraft Deployment and Possible Complicity

Iranian Concerns Over US Military Presence in Bulgaria

DUBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry spokesman warned Bulgaria on Tuesday against allowing the U.S. to use its territory for military operations against Iran.

Bulgaria's Plans for US Tanker Aircraft

The Bulgarian government has said it will seek parliamentary approval to station up to eight U.S. tanker aircraft at an air base in the Balkan country, which is a member of NATO and the European Union.

Iran's Official Response

Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said any activity that facilitates U.S. attacks on Iran would amount to complicity in what he described as "aggression and war crimes", according to Iranian state media.

Warning Against Complicity

Baghaei urged Bulgaria not to become "an accomplice of aggressors and lawbreakers", they said.

Strategic Importance of Tanker Aircraft

The tanker aircraft are mainly used for airborne refuelling of other aircraft. 

Bulgaria's government aims to station the U.S. aircraft at the Bezmer military facility, about 260 km (160 miles) southeast of the capital Sofia.

Escalating Tensions Between US and Iran

The U.S. and Iran have intensified strikes since an interim ceasefire deal signed a month ago unravelled, raising the possibility of a return to all-out war.

Reporting and Editorial Note

(Reporting by Dubai NewsroomEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Iran condemned Bulgaria’s move, calling facilitation of U.S. operations “aggression and war crimes.” (bta.bg)
  • Bulgaria’s government, citing its 2006 Defence Cooperation Agreement with the U.S., will ask parliament to authorize the deployment of up to eight KC‑135 tankers, 250 personnel and equipment at Bezmer Air Base from July 24 to October 1. (bta.bg)
  • Major Bulgarian parties GERB‑UDF and MRF support the proposal as consistent with allied commitments, while others like Vazrazhdane oppose it and some demand more scrutiny before deciding. (bta.bg)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Iran warning Bulgaria about US military aircraft?
Iran's foreign ministry warned Bulgaria against allowing the US to use its territory for military operations against Iran, saying this could be seen as complicity in aggression.
What type of US aircraft is Bulgaria considering to host?
Bulgaria seeks parliamentary approval to station up to eight US tanker aircraft, primarily used for airborne refuelling.
Where will the US aircraft be stationed in Bulgaria?
The US aircraft are planned to be stationed at the Bezmer military facility, about 260 km southeast of Sofia.
How has Bulgaria responded to Iran's warning?
The Bulgarian government has stated it will seek parliamentary approval before allowing the US to station military aircraft on its soil.

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