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Finance

Robotics startup Humanoid raises $152 million Series A round at $1.35 billion valuation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Finance Robotics Artificial Intelligence Startups

Humanoid Secures $152 Million Series A Funding to Advance Industrial Robotics

Major Investment Accelerates Growth in Industrial Robotics Sector

July 21 (Reuters) - UK-based robotics startup Humanoid said on Tuesday it raised $152 million in a Series A funding round at a post-money valuation of $1.35 billion, as investors pour money into companies developing robots that can augment human labor.

The financing signals growing investor appetite for "physical AI" companies that combine artificial intelligence with robotics, as manufacturers and logistics companies increasingly look to humanoid robots to address labor shortages and automate repetitive industrial tasks.

Funding Details and Investor Participation

Lead Investors and Total Funding

• The round was led by Prime Movers Lab, with participation from Schaeffler, Bosch, Fubon Financial Holding Venture Capital and Aglaé Ventures, bringing Humanoid's total funding to $270 million.

Allocation of Proceeds

• The proceeds will fund development of next-generation platform, expansion of proprietary AI software platform KinetIQ, commercial deployments with industrial customers and the start of mass manufacturing of wheeled robots, Humanoid said.

Commercial Deployment and Industry Partnerships

Beta Robot Deployment Timeline

• The company added that it plans to begin deploying beta robots at customer sites in the fourth quarter of this year across manufacturing, logistics, retail and other industrial sectors.

Strategic Partnerships

Collaborations with Leading Companies

• Humanoid said it has partnerships with companies, including SAP, Nvidia, Bosch and Siemens, and recently signed an agreement for humanoid robots with Schaeffler, involving the planned deployment of thousands of robots at manufacturing facilities.

Bosch's Role in Manufacturing

• Bosch said it would serve as Humanoid's contract-manufacturing partner while providing technical expertise in hardware design, production and supply chain operations.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • At a $1.35 billion post-money valuation, Humanoid’s $152 million Series A reflects rising enthusiasm for physical AI among institutional and strategic investors.
  • The funding will expand Humanoid’s AI software (KinetIQ), enable next-gen robot platform development and mass manufacturing, and support beta deployments in Q4 2026.
  • Humanoid joins a wave of well-funded physical AI robotics firms in 2026—such as NEURA’s $1.4 billion Series C and Apptronik’s $935 million Series A extension—highlighting the sector’s acceleration.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding did Humanoid raise in its Series A round?
Humanoid raised $152 million in a Series A funding round.
What is Humanoid's post-money valuation following the funding round?
The company's post-money valuation is $1.35 billion.
Who led Humanoid's Series A funding round?
The round was led by Prime Movers Lab, with participation from Schaeffler, Bosch, Fubon Financial Holding Venture Capital, and Aglaé Ventures.
How will Humanoid use the proceeds from the Series A funding?
Funds will go toward developing new platforms, expanding the KinetIQ AI software, commercial deployments, and starting mass manufacturing of wheeled robots.
Which companies is Humanoid partnering with for robot deployment and manufacturing?
Humanoid has partnerships with SAP, Nvidia, Bosch, Siemens, and an agreement with Schaeffler for deploying robots. Bosch will serve as a contract-manufacturing partner.

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