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Alphabet's Gemini delay, spending worries loom over earnings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Alphabet Confronts Gemini Delay and Spending Concerns Ahead of Q2 Earnings Report

By Deborah Mary Sophia and Rashika Singh

Alphabet's AI Ambitions and Financial Outlook

Delay in Gemini 3.5 Pro Launch

July 21 (Reuters) - Alphabet faces heightened scrutiny from investors as a delay in the launch of a model key to its AI ambitions adds to worries over the payoff from massive data-center spending, months after raising expectations with a blockbuster quarter for cloud sales.

The Google parent — set to report second-quarter results on Wednesday — has delayed from June the launch of its next flagship model, Gemini 3.5 Pro, built especially to catch up with rivals in the lucrative market for AI coding tools and agentic AI tasks.

The setback has raised concerns as Chinese open-source models increasingly challenge top U.S. labs for customers amid growing worries about steep AI bills that have also fanned fears that Big Tech could be over-building capacity.

Industry Reactions and Strategic Perspectives

"While Google is missing the boat on AI coding and that's a very real growing concern ... Google's strategy is all about the ecosystem," said Dave Wagner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors.

Capital Expenditure and Share Performance

Alphabet increased its 2026 capital expenditure guidance to between $180 billion and $190 billion in ​April and has announced plans to raise about $85 billion in equity offerings, including an investment from Berkshire Hathaway.

Alphabet shares are down about 9% since late April — when it posted a 63% jump in cloud sales — lagging other so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks during the period.

Leadership Changes and Competitive Landscape

The company has also lost high-profile employees, including Gemini co-lead Noam Shazeer and Nobel laureate John Jumper, a key Google DeepMind executive, to rivals.

Analysts have said Google's advantage in the AI race lies in its ownership of a large consumer distribution network, on top of its AI models, cloud infrastructure and custom silicon.

Stock Performance Among Peers

Overall, Alphabet shares remain nearly 13% higher for the year, making it the second-best performer among the Mag 7 group.

Q2 Revenue Expectations and Cloud Business Growth

Analysts expect the company's second-quarter revenue growth to ease only slightly from the first three months of 2026, as the cloud business drives results.

Alphabet is expected to post a 21.3% rise in revenue for the April-June period to $116.93 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. Cloud sales are estimated to grow at a similar 64% pace, while ad revenue is forecast to expand at a slower 13.7%.

Cloud Business and AI Chip Deals

The cloud business has benefited from growing deals for Google's custom AI chip business, including multi-billion-dollar agreements with Meta Platforms and Anthropic.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia and Rashika Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Key Takeaways

  • Gemini 3.5 Pro, delayed from June, is now months behind schedule as Google works to improve its coding performance, prompting internal frustration and investor jitters. (investing.com)
  • Alphabet has raised its 2026 capital expenditure guidance to $180–190 billion and is raising around $84.75 billion in equity (including a Berkshire Hathaway investment) to fuel AI infrastructure expansion. (fidelity.com)
  • While cloud revenue growth and custom AI chip partnerships support optimism, rising capex and competitive pressures from OpenAI and Anthropic weigh on sentiment. (fidelity.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Alphabet delayed the launch of Gemini 3.5 Pro?
Alphabet delayed Gemini 3.5 Pro to further develop its AI ambitions and address increased competition from other AI providers.
How is Alphabet's spending impacting investor sentiment?
Investors are concerned about Alphabet's large capital expenditure and whether the spending on data centers and AI will pay off.
How did Alphabet shares perform since April?
Alphabet shares are down about 9% since late April despite strong cloud sales in the previous quarter.
What is the expected revenue growth for Alphabet in Q2?
Analysts expect Alphabet's Q2 2026 revenue to rise 21.3% to $116.93 billion, driven by growth in cloud and AI services.
What advantages does Google have in the AI race?
Google's large consumer network, proprietary AI models, advanced cloud infrastructure, and custom silicon give it a competitive edge.

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