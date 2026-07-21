Morgan Stanley Hires Barclays’ Emma Taylor to Co-Lead Internet Investment Banking

Emma Taylor’s Appointment and Industry Impact

By Milana Vinn

Emma Taylor Joins Morgan Stanley

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley is hiring Emma Taylor from Barclays as global co-head of internet investment banking, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Background and Previous Roles

Taylor, who joined Barclays in 2023 from Goldman Sachs as co-head of internet investment banking, is expected to start at Morgan Stanley after completing her garden leave, the people said.

Leadership Structure at Morgan Stanley

Taylor will remain based in New York and will serve alongside Bobby Shoraka as global co-head of internet investment banking, the people said, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

Morgan Stanley and Barclays declined to comment.

Context: Wall Street’s Competition for Talent

The hire comes as Wall Street firms compete for senior talent amid a rebound in technology dealmaking and equity capital markets activity.

Emma Taylor’s Track Record

At Barclays, Taylor advised on Hinge Health’s initial public offering and other internet-sector transactions. Before joining the bank, she spent more than a decade at Goldman Sachs advising high-growth technology and internet companies.

(Reporting by Milana Vinn in New York; Editing by Echo Wang and Chizu Nomiyama )