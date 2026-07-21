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Morgan Stanley hires Barclays' Emma Taylor to co-lead global internet banking, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morgan Stanley hires Barclays' Emma Taylor to co-lead global internet banking, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Morgan Stanley Hires Barclays’ Emma Taylor to Co-Lead Internet Investment Banking

Emma Taylor’s Appointment and Industry Impact

By Milana Vinn

Emma Taylor Joins Morgan Stanley

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley is hiring Emma Taylor from Barclays as global co-head of internet investment banking, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Background and Previous Roles

Taylor, who joined Barclays in 2023 from Goldman Sachs as co-head of internet investment banking, is expected to start at Morgan Stanley after completing her garden leave, the people said.

Leadership Structure at Morgan Stanley

Taylor will remain based in New York and will serve alongside Bobby Shoraka as global co-head of internet investment banking, the people said, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

Morgan Stanley and Barclays declined to comment. 

Context: Wall Street’s Competition for Talent

The hire comes as Wall Street firms compete for senior talent amid a rebound in technology dealmaking and equity capital markets activity.

Emma Taylor’s Track Record

At Barclays, Taylor advised on Hinge Health’s initial public offering and other internet-sector transactions. Before joining the bank, she spent more than a decade at Goldman Sachs advising high-growth technology and internet companies.

(Reporting by Milana Vinn in New York; Editing by Echo Wang and Chizu Nomiyama )

Key Takeaways

  • Emma Taylor joins from Barclays, where she served as global head of internet investment banking after a long Goldman Sachs tenure (uk.investing.com)
  • She will co-lead Morgan Stanley’s internet investment banking alongside Bobby Shoraka, based in New York, following her garden‑leave period (linkedin.com)
  • The hire underscores competition for senior talent as technology-related deal flow and equity capital markets rebound on Wall Street (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Morgan Stanley hire as global co-head of internet investment banking?
Morgan Stanley hired Emma Taylor from Barclays as the new global co-head of internet investment banking.
What is Emma Taylor's background in investment banking?
Emma Taylor previously worked at Barclays as co-head of internet investment banking and spent over a decade at Goldman Sachs advising technology and internet companies.
Who will Emma Taylor work alongside at Morgan Stanley?
Emma Taylor will serve alongside Bobby Shoraka as global co-head of internet investment banking at Morgan Stanley.
Why are Wall Street firms competing for senior banking talent?
Wall Street firms are competing for senior talent due to a rebound in technology dealmaking and equity capital markets activity.
Where will Emma Taylor be based in her new role at Morgan Stanley?
Emma Taylor will remain based in New York for her new position at Morgan Stanley.

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