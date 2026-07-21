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Attestor to take full control of Condor by Sept. 30, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Attestor to take full control of Condor by Sept. 30, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Attestor Set to Acquire Remaining Condor Stake and Take Full Control by September

Attestor's Acquisition of Condor: Key Developments and Strategic Implications

By Ilona Wissenbach and Alessandro Parodi

Background of the Deal

FRANKFURT, July 21 (Reuters) - Investment firm Attestor plans to acquire the remaining 49% of German leisure airline Condor from the German government by September 30, exercising an option it has held since 2021 after the carrier repaid a state-backed loan ahead of schedule, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The transaction will give Attestor full ownership of Condor, which it rescued alongside the German government following the collapse of former parent Thomas Cook and the COVID-19 crisis.

Potential Strategic Partnerships

Attestor is exploring the possibility of bringing in a strategic airline partner to support Condor's future growth, but intends to complete the purchase regardless of whether it finds one before the deadline, the source said.

Previous Investments and Ownership Structure

The British asset manager acquired a 51% stake in Condor from the German government in 2021, investing 200 million euros ($228.5 million) in equity and committing a further 250 million euros to fleet expansion.

Future Sale Prospects

Although there is no immediate timetable, Attestor would ideally like to sell a minority stake to a larger airline or airline group at a later stage, the source added.

Attestor and Condor declined to comment.

Industry Reactions and Potential Partners

Statements from Condor Leadership

Condor Chief Executive Peter Gerber told Stern magazine this month that Gulf carriers and Turkish Airlines could be potential partners, while suggesting a domestic buyer such as Lufthansa would face greater antitrust hurdles.

Turkish Airlines did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Analyst Insights

Airline analyst John Strickland said a strategic airline shareholder could support Condor's expansion and would be a logical fit for Attestor, which is not a specialist aviation investor.

Condor's Current Operations

Condor operates a fleet of nearly 60 aircraft, employs around 4,000 people and carries close to 10 million passengers a year.

($1 = 0.8753 euros)

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach in Frankfurt and Alessandro Parodi in Gdansk, editing by)

Key Takeaways

  • Attestor exercising a purchase option to take full control of Condor by September 30, 2026, after early loan repayment from 2021. (condor-newsroom.condor.com)
  • Condor operates around 60–64 aircraft and carries nearly 10 million passengers annually, with over 5,000 employees. (condor-newsroom.condor.com)
  • Attestor is exploring bringing in a strategic airline partner—possibly Gulf carriers or Turkish Airlines—to support expansion but will complete the takeover regardless. (eur-lex.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who currently owns Condor airline?
Attestor owns 51% of Condor, while the German government holds the remaining 49%.
When will Attestor acquire the rest of Condor?
Attestor plans to acquire the remaining 49% of Condor by September 30.
Why is Attestor acquiring full ownership of Condor?
Attestor is exercising a 2021 option after Condor repaid a state-backed loan ahead of schedule.
Is Attestor looking for a strategic airline partner for Condor?
Yes, Attestor is exploring options for a strategic airline partner to support future growth.
How did Attestor become involved with Condor?
Attestor invested in Condor and acquired a 51% stake in 2021, aiding its rescue after Thomas Cook’s collapse.

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