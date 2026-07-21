GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Spain seeks to extend smoking ban to terraces, include vapes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Spain seeks to extend smoking ban to terraces, include vapes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Public Health Regulation Spain

Spain Plans Nationwide Smoking Ban for Outdoor Terraces and Vaping Regulation

Overview of Spain's Proposed Smoking and Vaping Legislation

MADRID, July 21 (Reuters) - Spain will ban smoking on outdoor bar and restaurant terraces while extending smoke-free areas and regulating vaping  products in the same way as conventional cigarettes, Health Minister Monica Garcia said on Tuesday.

European countries such as Britain and France are increasingly tightening tobacco and vaping rules, framing smoking as both a public-health threat and a drain on state health budgets and productivity.

Legislative Process and Political Considerations

The draft bill still needs to be approved in a fragmented parliament. The main opposition People's Party has made its support conditional on the creation of designated smoking areas and guarantees that the hospitality sector will not be harmed. 

Historical Context of Tobacco Control in Spain

Garcia said the plan sought to put Spain back at the forefront of tobacco control after earlier reforms banned smoking in enclosed workplaces in 2005 and inside bars and restaurants in 2010.

Changing Public Health Needs

"The times have changed, new products have appeared and there are new public health needs," Garcia told reporters.

Tobacco killed around 140 people a day, or 50,000 per year, in Spain, and 30% of cancers were linked to smoking as a risk factor, she said.

Broader Restrictions and Industry Response

Details of the Proposed Ban

Smoking on outdoor terraces was temporarily restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the curbs were later lifted.

Spain's main hospitality-sector lobby said in a statement it disagreed with the measure, which "would have very limited effectiveness, as it could drive smokers indoors to places such as private homes, thereby increasing exposure to second-hand smoke".

Expansion of Smoke-Free Areas

The new rules would also prohibit smoking within 15 metres (49 feet) of entrances to public buildings, playgrounds, and health and educational centres, as well as inside work vehicles, sports facilities, universities, public swimming pools and venues hosting public events.

Regulation of Vaping and New Tobacco Products

For the first time, e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, herbal inhalation products, hookahs and heated tobacco devices would come under the same restrictions as cigarettes, regardless of whether they contain nicotine.     

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Charlie Devereux and Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • The draft law expands smoke-free zones to terraces, beaches, public pools, transport shelters and more, and will now proceed to the Spanish Parliament after cabinet approval on July 21, 2026 (sanidad.gob.es).
  • E‑cigarettes, nicotine pouches, herbal smoking products, shishas and heated tobacco devices will be regulated identically to conventional cigarettes, with bans on their use in smoke‑free zones and restrictions on sales and advertising (lamoncloa.gob.es).
  • The law introduces stronger protections for minors, bans single‑use vapes, restricts sales to specialized outlets, and reinforces enforcement around sensitive areas, aligning Spain with EU public‑health directives (sanidad.gob.es).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new restrictions does Spain propose for smoking?
Spain plans to ban smoking on outdoor bar and restaurant terraces, expand smoke-free zones, and regulate vaping products the same as cigarettes.
Will vaping and alternative tobacco products be affected?
Yes, the draft bill includes e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, herbal inhalation products, hookahs, and heated tobacco devices under the same restrictions as cigarettes.
Is the smoking ban on terraces already law in Spain?
No, the draft bill still needs parliamentary approval, and support may depend on conditions set by opposition parties.
What are the public health reasons behind the proposed ban?
The ban aims to address smoking as a public health threat, reduce cancer risk, and decrease tobacco-related deaths and health care costs.
How did hospitality groups respond to the plan?
Spain's hospitality-sector lobby opposed the ban, arguing it might drive smokers indoors and have limited effectiveness.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for US lawmakers urge Trump to act against EU tech rules, suggest trade probes

US lawmakers urge Trump to act against EU tech rules, suggest trade probes

Image for Morgan Stanley hires Barclays' Emma Taylor to co-lead global internet banking, sources say

Morgan Stanley hires Barclays' Emma Taylor to co-lead global internet banking, sources say

Image for New UK defence minister calls Russia's military exercise off the UK coast 'irresponsible'

New UK defence minister calls Russia's military exercise off the UK coast 'irresponsible'

Image for Alphabet's Gemini delay, spending worries loom over earnings

Alphabet's Gemini delay, spending worries loom over earnings

Image for Analysis-New UK finance minister calms market but investors see more tax and debt ahead

Analysis-New UK finance minister calms market but investors see more tax and debt ahead

Image for UK's Tesco boosts rapid delivery with Uber Eats, Deliveroo deals

UK's Tesco boosts rapid delivery with Uber Eats, Deliveroo deals

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Thousands protest in India after clashes, despite Modi assuring action on exams
Thousands protest in India after clashes, despite Modi assuring action on exams
Image for Canada joins Anglo-Italian-Japanese fighter jet project as an observer
Canada joins Anglo-Italian-Japanese fighter jet project as an observer
Image for Robotics startup Humanoid raises $152 million Series A round at $1.35 billion valuation
Robotics startup Humanoid raises $152 million Series A round at $1.35 billion valuation
Image for Russia reroutes Siberian fuel to shield Moscow from shortages
Russia reroutes Siberian fuel to shield Moscow from shortages
Image for Attestor to take full control of Condor by Sept. 30, source says
Attestor to take full control of Condor by Sept. 30, source says
Image for Microsoft to fund Mistral's European AI expansion in multibillion-dollar deal
Microsoft to fund Mistral's European AI expansion in multibillion-dollar deal
Image for BAE signs deal to offer UK a Hawk replacement based on Boeing T-7 system
BAE signs deal to offer UK a Hawk replacement based on Boeing T-7 system
Image for China's foreign minister discusses trade balance with EU lawmakers
China's foreign minister discusses trade balance with EU lawmakers
Image for Snacks maker UTZ Brands to be taken private in $2.9 billion deal
Snacks maker UTZ Brands to be taken private in $2.9 billion deal
Image for Advanced chipmaking tool arrives at New York state innovation hub
Advanced chipmaking tool arrives at New York state innovation hub
Image for Global caterers ride first-time outsourcing wave as food prices rise
Global caterers ride first-time outsourcing wave as food prices rise
Image for Iranian forces target Bahrain and Kuwait after US hits Iran's south
Iranian forces target Bahrain and Kuwait after US hits Iran's south
View All Finance Posts