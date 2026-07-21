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Thousands protest in India after clashes, despite Modi assuring action on exams - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thousands protest in India after clashes, despite Modi assuring action on exams

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Finance Education Government Protests Youth

Thousands Protest in India as Exam Leak Scandal Fuels Youth-Led Unrest

Exam Leak Scandal Sparks Nationwide Protests and Political Turmoil

By Aftab Ahmed, Saurabh Sharma and Sakshi Dayal

Mass Protests Erupt in Delhi

NEW DELHI, July 21 (Reuters) - Thousands of supporters of India's youth-led "cockroach" movement protested in Delhi on Tuesday, a day after violent clashes with police, and in spite of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vow to punish those behind damaging exam leaks.

More than 5,000 protesters gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest site, after their march on parliament to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ended in violent clashes with police on Monday.

Modi's comments, reported by a cabinet minister, were his first on the subject since the leaking of question papers for a national entrance test to medical school in May.

The leaks affected 2 million young people and led about a dozen students to take their own lives, according to local media.

Youth anger and protests over the exams have become the biggest challenge for the prime minister in his third term.

Delhi Police said nearly 180 people, including 118 security and police personnel and 60 protesters, were injured when they clashed in central Delhi.

The founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a movement that began as an online satire, said more than 150 protesters were undergoing treatment in hospital.

Reuters could not independently verify the numbers of injured, after police beat protesters with batons and fired tear gas rounds to push them back.

New Protests Outside Modi's Residence

NEW PROTESTS OUTSIDE MODI'S HOUSE

A few dozen members of India's main opposition Congress party, including Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka, protested against Monday's crackdown outside Modi's house on Tuesday.

One protester held a poster that read, "Democracy bleeds when voices are beaten", and some Congress members were detained by police, television footage showed.

Government Response and Arrests

Modi told lawmakers of his ruling alliance that the government acted immediately on receiving reports of exam irregularities and 13 people were arrested and jailed, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

Modi also said a re-examination had been successfully conducted.

"The prime minister said...that to ensure the future of youth is not jeopardised...everyone should unite to ensure strict steps are taken, those guilty punished, and a foolproof system is created," Rijiju said.

Protesters' Strategy and Demands

Shifting Tactics After Violence

PROTESTERS SAY THEY WON'T MARCH AGAIN

The CJP movement has said it would continue its anti-government protest but will not march on parliament as it feared its supporters would be beaten by police again.

The months-old movement has drawn the support of millions of young, Gen Z Indians who are demanding the resignation of Pradhan. CJP says the leaking of the papers in May was a sign of deep-seated corruption in education.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke apologised to supporters, especially women, whom he said were beaten by male police officers.

Delhi Police said protesters had "displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour" and "deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force".

The movement was galvanized after the support of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who began a hunger strike on June 28, but was forcibly moved to a hospital by police on Saturday.

Legal and Political Developments

Court Intervention for Activist's Health

COURT ALLOWS ACTIVIST TO BE MOVED TO PRIVATE HOSPITAL

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court allowed the Magsaysay award winner to be shifted to a private hospital following a petition from his wife that alleged he had been illegally detained. 

The court order fulfils one of the three demands of the protesters.

Key Demands and Broader Discontent

CJP said Health Minister J.P. Nadda sought time to discuss their demands within the government after a meeting with two leaders on Monday.

The demands include the release of Wangchuk, Pradhan's resignation and compensation of 10 million rupees ($104,000) each for about a dozen students ​who died by suicide following the leak.

The CJP's surge ‌in popularity reflects ⁠frustrations among young Indians including job shortages as well as exam leaks, which they say happen frequently.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed, Saurabh Sharma, Francis Mascarenhas, Rajesh Kr Singh, Sakshi Dayal, Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Hritam Mukherjee, writing by Tanvi Mehta and YP Rajesh; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan, Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • The Cockroach Janta Party movement emerged in May after a Supreme Court judge likened unemployed youth to “cockroaches,” swiftly gaining millions of online supporters and mobilising protests over nationwide exam paper leaks affecting over 2 million students and prompting a re‑exam (theguardian.com).
  • On July 20, thousands marched on Parliament amid violent clashes with police using tear gas and batons, resulting in scores of injuries, including to police and protesters (thenationalnews.com).
  • Despite PM Modi’s assurances—13 arrests, a re‑examination held, and system reforms pledged via alliance partners—the protest resumed on July 21 at Jantar Mantar, underscoring deep youth mistrust and demand for the Education Minister’s resignation (theprint.in)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the recent protests in India?
The protests were sparked by leaked question papers for a national medical school entrance test, affecting 2 million young people and leading to widespread anger and demonstrations.
Who is leading the protests over exam leaks?
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led movement that started as online satire, is leading the protests demanding accountability and resignation of the Education Minister.
How did Indian authorities respond to the exam leak scandal?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured action by arresting 13 people, promising strict measures, and conducting a re-examination for affected students.
What are the main demands of the protesters?
The protesters demand the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and compensation for the families of students who died by suicide.
Where did the protests take place and who participated?
Protests took place at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and outside Modi's residence, with participation from CJP supporters, students, and opposition Congress party members.

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