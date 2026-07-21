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BAE signs deal to offer UK a Hawk replacement based on Boeing T-7 system - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BAE signs deal to offer UK a Hawk replacement based on Boeing T-7 system

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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BAE, Boeing, Saab Sign Deal on UK Hawk Replacement with T-7 Training System

Strategic Partnership for Next-Generation Pilot Training

Background and Purpose of the Deal

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 21 (Reuters) - BAE Systems, Boeing and Saab signed a deal to advance their partnership to offer Britain a new fast-jet pilot training aircraft based on Boeing's T-7 system, as it looks for a replacement for the ageing Hawk fleet.

Commitment to UK Industrial Capability

The trio, which last November announced they would work together, said at the Farnborough Airshow on Tuesday they were committed to a new final assembly plant and other facilities in Britain.

Statements from Industry Leaders

BAE CEO Charles Woodburn said the partnership was well-positioned to support Britain's future training requirements.

"Our offer represents a modern, integrated training solution which aligns with the ambition of the Defence Investment Plan, while strengthening the UK’s sovereign industrial capability," he said in a statement.

Outlook for the Hawk Replacement

Britain's out-of-production Hawk, part of which is recognisable through its Red Arrows display team, is due to be retired at the end of the decade, and BAE hopes a UK order could be followed by further orders from its global customers.

Market Forecast and Industry Trends

The market for military training aircraft is forecast to rise to $3.7 billion by 2030 from $2.8 billion, excluding spending on support and training services, according to U.S.-based consultancy AeroDynamic Advisory.

Features of the T-7 Training System

Advanced Simulation and Pilot Training

The T-7 system will incorporate flying with advanced simulation which can train pilots to fly the Typhoon, F-35s and future aircraft such as GCAP.

Facility Planning and Next Steps

The partners are currently looking for a suitable location for a final assembly plant.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • The T‑7 offer includes live and synthetic training systems, aiming to modernise pilot training and support RAF’s future training needs
  • The partnership plans UK-based final assembly, reinforcing sovereign industrial capability
  • The military trainer aircraft market is projected to grow from $2.8B to $3.7B by 2030, offering export potential

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the BAE, Boeing, and Saab partnership?
The companies have partnered to offer a modern, integrated fast-jet pilot training aircraft to replace the UK’s ageing Hawk fleet.
What training aircraft system will be offered to the UK?
The partnership will offer a new pilot training aircraft based on Boeing's T-7 system.
Why does the UK need a Hawk replacement?
The UK’s Hawk fleet is ageing and is scheduled to be retired by the end of the decade, necessitating a new training solution.
What is the projected market value for military training aircraft by 2030?
The market for military training aircraft is forecast to rise to $3.7 billion by 2030, not including support and training services.
Where was the partnership deal announced?
The deal was announced at the Farnborough Airshow in England.

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