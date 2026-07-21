BAE, Boeing, Saab Sign Deal on UK Hawk Replacement with T-7 Training System

Strategic Partnership for Next-Generation Pilot Training

Background and Purpose of the Deal

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 21 (Reuters) - BAE Systems, Boeing and Saab signed a deal to advance their partnership to offer Britain a new fast-jet pilot training aircraft based on Boeing's T-7 system, as it looks for a replacement for the ageing Hawk fleet.

Commitment to UK Industrial Capability

The trio, which last November announced they would work together, said at the Farnborough Airshow on Tuesday they were committed to a new final assembly plant and other facilities in Britain.

Statements from Industry Leaders

BAE CEO Charles Woodburn said the partnership was well-positioned to support Britain's future training requirements.

"Our offer represents a modern, integrated training solution which aligns with the ambition of the Defence Investment Plan, while strengthening the UK’s sovereign industrial capability," he said in a statement.

Outlook for the Hawk Replacement

Britain's out-of-production Hawk, part of which is recognisable through its Red Arrows display team, is due to be retired at the end of the decade, and BAE hopes a UK order could be followed by further orders from its global customers.

Market Forecast and Industry Trends

The market for military training aircraft is forecast to rise to $3.7 billion by 2030 from $2.8 billion, excluding spending on support and training services, according to U.S.-based consultancy AeroDynamic Advisory.

Features of the T-7 Training System

Advanced Simulation and Pilot Training

The T-7 system will incorporate flying with advanced simulation which can train pilots to fly the Typhoon, F-35s and future aircraft such as GCAP.

Facility Planning and Next Steps

The partners are currently looking for a suitable location for a final assembly plant.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Sharon Singleton)