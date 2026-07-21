China, EU Lawmakers Address Trade Balance and Partnership in Beijing Talks

Key Discussions and Outcomes from Beijing Meeting

Overview of Bilateral Trade Relations

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a delegation of European lawmakers in Beijing on Tuesday that China and the EU should promote an "upward dynamic balance" in bilateral trade ties from a long-term perspective, according to a statement from China's foreign ministry.

Statements from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Emphasis on Partnership

• "China and Europe are partners rather than rivals" and their interests are deeply intertwined, Wang told a delegation from the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, the ministry summary showed.

Approach to Bilateral Issues

• "The two sides should uphold the overarching orientation of partnership, and view and handle specific issues that arise in the course of the development of bilateral relations within this framework," said Wang.

Global Coordination and Cooperation

• He said China was willing to enhance coordination and cooperation with Europe in global affairs.

EU's Perspective on Trade Deficit

Concerns Over Trade Imbalance

• The EU has been weighing tougher measures to curb its growing trade deficit with China. Diplomats say there has been a gradual convergence of views among EU member states that there is a problem with the goods trade deficit.

Upcoming Trade Talks

• China and the EU are due to hold trade talks under a trade and investment consultation mechanism later this year. The EU's trade chief has said he wants results on trade talks by October.

China's Position on Broader Issues

Perception and Policy Recommendations

• Wang called on the European lawmakers to promote "a rational and objective perception of China ... and the adoption of positive and correct policies toward China" in the European Union, the summary showed.

Key Topics Addressed

Trade Imbalances

Ukraine Crisis

Human Rights

Artificial Intelligence

• Wang set out China's position on issues including trade imbalances, the Ukraine crisis, human rights and artificial intelligence, his ministry said.

(Reporting by Xiuhao Chen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Aidan Lewis)