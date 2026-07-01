National Grid Invests $1.75 Billion in Joulent to Power AI Data Centres
National Grid's Strategic Investment in Joulent
Overview of the Investment
July 1 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid said on Wednesday it would invest $1.75 billion for a 35% stake in Joulent, a U.S. energy platform developing power infrastructure for data centres, betting on the booming AI-driven power market.
Details of the Stake Acquisition
Implications for the AI Data Centre Market
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by DhanushVignesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)