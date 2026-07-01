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Small boats with armed people approach vessels off Yemen, UKMTO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Finance Markets Maritime Security

UKMTO: Armed Small Boats Approach Vessels near Yemen’s Balhaf Port

Recent Maritime Security Incidents near Yemen’s Balhaf Port

First Incident: Multiple Small Craft Approach Vessel

Dubai, July 1 (Reuters) - A vessel reported being approached by multiple small craft with several people on board bearing small arms, 76 nautical miles south of the Yemeni port of Balhaf on Wednesday, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said.

Crew Safety Status

The crew was reported to be safe, UKMTO added.

Second Incident: Small Craft Approaches Tanker

In a separate incident, UKMTO said it received a report of a small craft approaching a tanker operating 85 nautical miles off Balhaf. The crew were also reported to be safe and the ship continued on its voyage, it added.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Incidents reflect rising piracy and armed approaches in Gulf of Aden and Yemeni waters, with at least four similar incidents recorded off Yemen so far in 2026 (castorvali.com)
  • UKMTO has raised regional threat levels—‘substantial’ in April and escalated to ‘severe’ by end‑April—highlighting deteriorating maritime security conditions (castorvali.com)
  • Shipping firms are urged to maintain vigilant watch, deploy defensive measures, and report any suspicious activity immediately via UKMTO channels (businessupturn.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred off the coast of Yemen near Balhaf?
A vessel was approached by multiple small boats with armed people 76 nautical miles south of the port of Balhaf.
Were there any reports of injuries or harm to the crew?
No injuries were reported. UKMTO stated that all crew members were safe after the incidents.
How many separate incidents were reported by UKMTO off Balhaf?
UKMTO reported two separate incidents involving small craft approaching vessels off Balhaf.
What actions were taken after the approaches by armed boats?
The crew remained safe, and the ships continued on their voyages according to UKMTO.

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