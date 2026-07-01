UKMTO: Armed Small Boats Approach Vessels near Yemen’s Balhaf Port
Recent Maritime Security Incidents near Yemen’s Balhaf Port
First Incident: Multiple Small Craft Approach Vessel
Dubai, July 1 (Reuters) - A vessel reported being approached by multiple small craft with several people on board bearing small arms, 76 nautical miles south of the Yemeni port of Balhaf on Wednesday, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said.
Crew Safety Status
The crew was reported to be safe, UKMTO added.
Second Incident: Small Craft Approaches Tanker
In a separate incident, UKMTO said it received a report of a small craft approaching a tanker operating 85 nautical miles off Balhaf. The crew were also reported to be safe and the ship continued on its voyage, it added.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Alex Richardson)