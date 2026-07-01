Google Ordered to Pay $1.5 Billion in Antitrust Damages to Klarna Subsidiary
Swedish Court Ruling on Google Antitrust Case
Details of the Court Decision
STOCKHOLM, July 1 (Reuters) - A Swedish court said on Wednesday Alphabet's Google is to pay the equivalent of around 14.3 billion Swedish crowns ($1.47 billion) in antitrust damages to Klarna subsidiary Pricerunner.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 9.7291 Swedish crowns)
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto )