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Swedish court says Google is to pay $1.5 billion to Klarna in antitrust damages - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swedish court says Google is to pay $1.5 billion to Klarna in antitrust damages 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Google Ordered to Pay $1.5 Billion in Antitrust Damages to Klarna Subsidiary

Swedish Court Ruling on Google Antitrust Case

Details of the Court Decision

STOCKHOLM, July 1 (Reuters) - A Swedish court said on Wednesday Alphabet's Google is to pay the equivalent of around 14.3 billion Swedish crowns  ($1.47 billion) in antitrust damages to Klarna subsidiary Pricerunner. 

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 9.7291 Swedish crowns)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto )

Key Takeaways

  • The damages award stems from Sweden’s largest private antitrust claim, originally seeking as much as SEK 77 billion (~$8.3 billion), tied to Google’s preference for its own Shopping product in search results (legalclarity.org)
  • The legal fight is part of wider European litigation following a 2017 EU antitrust ruling and a 2024 EU Court of Justice confirmation that Google’s self‑preferencing violates competition law (legalclarity.org)
  • Even with the court’s ruling, Google is expected to appeal and any awarded sum may be diluted by sharing agreements, litigation funding costs, and taxation, making actual recovery uncertain (legalclarity.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was ordered to pay antitrust damages in Sweden?
Alphabet's Google was ordered by a Swedish court to pay antitrust damages.
How much must Google pay Klarna according to the court ruling?
Google is required to pay approximately $1.47 billion (14.3 billion Swedish crowns).
Who will receive the antitrust damages from Google?
Klarna's subsidiary Pricerunner will receive the damages.
Which court made the ruling against Google?
A Swedish court made the antitrust ruling against Google.
What is the currency conversion rate mentioned in the article?
The article cites $1 equals 9.7291 Swedish crowns.

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