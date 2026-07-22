Liontrust Quarterly Net Outflows Slow as Institutional Inflows Rise

Quarterly Performance and Institutional Trends

July 22 (Reuters) - British fund manager Liontrust Asset Management reported a slowdown in first-quarter outflows on Wednesday, supported by resilient institutional inflows.

Key Financial Highlights

Here are some details:

Net Outflows and Year-on-Year Comparison

• The fund manager reported net outflows of £357 million ($477.8 million) for the three-month period ended June 30, down significantly from £1.1 billion reported a year ago.

Improvement in Demand and Market Confidence

• The slowdown in outflows reflects a gradual improvement in demand for Liontrust's investment strategies, particularly among institutional clients, as resilient equity markets boost investor confidence.

Diversification and Geographic Expansion

• Liontrust has benefited from investors diversifying away from U.S. equities, strong performance in its European strategies, and the continued expansion of its distribution footprint across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Analyst Commentary

• "There have been mandate wins in institutional; retail outflows have held steady at the moderated level we saw the previous quarter, with an opportunity to improve as fund performance strengthens over the longer period," said Abid Hussain, research analyst, Panmure Liberum.

Assets Under Management and Strategic Acquisitions

• The London-listed firm's assets under management and advice (AuMA) climbed roughly 24% quarter-on-quarter to £24.3 billion, partly helped by the acquisition of investment manager River Global.

($1 = 0.7471 pounds)

(Reporting by Rishab Shaju and Atharva Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)