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Finance

UK's Liontrust quarterly net outflows ease as institutional clients add funds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Liontrust Quarterly Net Outflows Slow as Institutional Inflows Rise

Quarterly Performance and Institutional Trends

July 22 (Reuters) - British fund manager Liontrust Asset Management reported a slowdown in first-quarter outflows on Wednesday, supported by resilient institutional inflows.

Key Financial Highlights

Here are some details: 

Net Outflows and Year-on-Year Comparison

• The fund manager reported net outflows of £357 million ($477.8 million) for the three-month period ended June 30, down significantly from £1.1 billion reported a year ago.

Improvement in Demand and Market Confidence

• The slowdown in outflows reflects a gradual improvement in demand for Liontrust's investment strategies, particularly among institutional clients, as resilient equity markets boost investor confidence.

Diversification and Geographic Expansion

• Liontrust has benefited from investors diversifying away from U.S. equities, strong performance in its European strategies, and the continued expansion of its distribution footprint across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Analyst Commentary

• "There have been mandate wins in institutional; retail outflows have held steady at the moderated level we saw the previous quarter, with an opportunity to improve as fund performance strengthens over the longer period," said Abid Hussain, research analyst, Panmure Liberum.

Assets Under Management and Strategic Acquisitions

• The London-listed firm's assets under management and advice (AuMA) climbed roughly 24% quarter-on-quarter to £24.3 billion, partly helped by the acquisition of investment manager River Global.

($1 = 0.7471 pounds)

(Reporting by Rishab Shaju and Atharva Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Net outflows for quarter to 30 June 2026 were £357 million, down from £1.1 billion a year earlier (investegate.co.uk)
  • Gross institutional inflows exceeded £500 million during the quarter, helping slow outflows to £276 million by mid‑June (tradingview.com)
  • Assets under management & advice climbed to £24.3 billion as of 30 June 2026, boosted by the £3 billion River Global acquisition (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much were Liontrust's quarterly net outflows?
Liontrust reported net outflows of £357 million for the quarter ended June 30.
What helped Liontrust reduce its net outflows?
Resilient institutional inflows and increased demand for its investment strategies contributed to the slowdown in net outflows.
How did Liontrust's assets under management change?
Assets under management and advice rose by roughly 24% quarter-on-quarter to £24.3 billion, partly due to the acquisition of River Global.
Which regions contributed to Liontrust's performance?
Liontrust experienced growth in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, aided by expansion of its distribution footprint.
Why did institutional inflows increase for Liontrust?
Institutional clients sought diversification away from U.S. equities and were attracted to Liontrust's strong European strategies.

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