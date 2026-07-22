Dutch Auction Platform Catawiki Considers Sale, Hires Barclays for Advice
By Amy-Jo Crowley
Catawiki Explores Strategic Options Amid Growing Interest
LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Dutch auction platform Catawiki has hired an investment bank to explore options, including a potential sale, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Barclays Appointed as Advisor
Barclays is advising the Amsterdam-headquartered company, which targets wealthy consumers with auctions of collectibles ranging from classic cars and watches to art and jewelry, the people said.
Early Stage Process and Shareholder Implications
- The process is at an early stage and could provide an exit for existing shareholders, including UK private equity firm Permira and Palo Alto-based venture capital firm Accel, the sources said.
- The sources cautioned that a transaction is not guaranteed and spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential.
- Spokespeople for Catawiki, Permira and Barclays declined to comment.
Potential Buyers and Market Interest
- Catawiki could attract interest from marketplace groups, entertainment companies and traditional auction houses, one of the people said. Private equity firms are also expected to show interest, the second person added.
Investment Background and Financial Performance
Permira's Investment and Shareholder Structure
- Permira invested €150 million in Catawiki in 2020 in exchange for a minority stake, valuing the company at €500 million at the time. Catawiki's founders René Schoenmakers, a comic books collector, and IT developer Marco Jansen remain shareholders in the business, as well as venture capital firms Project A, Northzone and Lead Edge Capital.
Recent Revenue Growth
- Revenue at Catawiki rose 9% to €111 million in 2025, according to a company statement, driven by increased demand for luxury and collectible items across Europe. It posted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation of €11.2 million.
Reporting and Editing
(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley in London, Editing by Louise Heavens)