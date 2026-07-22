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Finance

Dutch auction site Catawiki explores options including sale, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Dutch Auction Platform Catawiki Considers Sale, Hires Barclays for Advice

By Amy-Jo Crowley

Catawiki Explores Strategic Options Amid Growing Interest

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Dutch auction platform Catawiki has hired an investment bank to explore options, including a potential sale, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Barclays Appointed as Advisor

Barclays is advising the Amsterdam-headquartered company, which targets wealthy consumers with auctions of collectibles ranging from classic cars and watches to art and jewelry, the people said.

Early Stage Process and Shareholder Implications

  • The process is at an early stage and could provide an exit for existing shareholders, including UK private equity firm Permira and Palo Alto-based venture capital firm Accel, the sources said.
  • The sources cautioned that a transaction is not guaranteed and spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential.
  • Spokespeople for Catawiki, Permira and Barclays declined to comment.

Potential Buyers and Market Interest

  • Catawiki could attract interest from marketplace groups, entertainment companies and traditional auction houses, one of the people said. Private equity firms are also expected to show interest, the second person added.

Investment Background and Financial Performance

Permira's Investment and Shareholder Structure

  • Permira invested €150 million in Catawiki in 2020 in exchange for a minority stake, valuing the company at €500 million at the time. Catawiki's founders René Schoenmakers, a comic books collector, and IT developer Marco Jansen remain shareholders in the business, as well as venture capital firms Project A, Northzone and Lead Edge Capital.

Recent Revenue Growth

  • Revenue at Catawiki rose 9% to €111 million in 2025, according to a company statement, driven by increased demand for luxury and collectible items across Europe. It posted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation of €11.2 million.
Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley in London, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Catawiki has retained Barclays to review options including a sale, though no deal is assured
  • Permira previously invested €150 million in 2020 valuing Catawiki at €500 million, and Catawiki posted €111 million revenue and €11.2 million EBITDA in 2025
  • Potential buyers may include marketplace operators, entertainment firms, traditional auction houses and private equity
  • Catawiki has seen record profitability and strong German market performance, with €5.8 million net profit and German buyers among highest spenders

Frequently Asked Questions

What strategic options is Catawiki currently exploring?
Catawiki is exploring various strategic options, including a potential sale, with the help of Barclays.
Who are the major shareholders in Catawiki?
Current shareholders include Permira, Accel, Catawiki’s founders René Schoenmakers and Marco Jansen, as well as Project A, Northzone, and Lead Edge Capital.
What was Catawiki’s revenue in 2025?
Catawiki’s revenue rose 9% to €111 million in 2025, driven by increased demand for luxury and collectible items.
What types of items does Catawiki auction?
Catawiki auctions collectibles ranging from classic cars and watches to art and jewelry, targeting wealthy consumers.
Who is advising Catawiki during its strategic review?
Barclays is serving as the adviser for Catawiki as it explores strategic options.

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