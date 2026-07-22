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Tax investigators search Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt offices, Welt reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tax investigators search Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt offices, Welt reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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German Tax Investigators Search Deutsche Bank’s Headquarters in Frankfurt

Investigation into Cum-Cum Transactions at Deutsche Bank

Background of the Investigation

FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - German tax investigators are searching offices at Deutsche Bank's headquarters in Frankfurt in connection with an investigation into so-called cum-cum transactions, Die Welt newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Details of the Search Operation

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Tax authorities searched Deutsche Bank’s Frankfurt offices on July 22 in connection with cum‑cum transactions, per Die Welt report (citing Reuters)
  • Cum‑cum transactions involve shifting shares around dividend dates to obtain tax refunds not due to foreign investors, potentially costing the German state billions of euros; similar investigations have targeted multiple banks (SZ/WDR, Bundestag data)
  • Deutsche Bank has faced past probes into cum‑cum and cum‑ex deals — including a 2022 Cologne prosecutor search and ongoing investigations from 2017 — and has cooperated while facing potential legal and financial repercussions

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are tax investigators searching Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt offices?
Tax investigators are searching the offices as part of an investigation into so-called cum-cum transactions.
What are cum-cum transactions?
Cum-cum transactions are financial deals under investigation for their tax-related implications in Germany.
Which newspaper reported the search at Deutsche Bank?
Die Welt newspaper reported the search at Deutsche Bank's headquarters.
Where did the Deutsche Bank office search take place?
The search took place at Deutsche Bank's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany.
Who reported and edited the news on the investigation?
The article was reported by Ludwig Burger and edited by Miranda Murray.

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