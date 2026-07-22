German Tax Investigators Search Deutsche Bank’s Headquarters in Frankfurt
Investigation into Cum-Cum Transactions at Deutsche Bank
Background of the Investigation
FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - German tax investigators are searching offices at Deutsche Bank's headquarters in Frankfurt in connection with an investigation into so-called cum-cum transactions, Die Welt newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Details of the Search Operation
Reporting and Editorial Information
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Miranda Murray)