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Bulgaria plays down Iran warning over US tanker aircraft - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bulgaria plays down Iran warning over US tanker aircraft

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Bulgaria downplays Iran warning over US tanker aircraft stationed at NATO base

Bulgaria's Response to Iran's Concerns on US Tanker Aircraft

Background of the US Tanker Aircraft Deployment

SOFIA, July 22 (Reuters) - Bulgaria played down on Wednesday Iran's warning that its plan to host U.S. tanker aircraft would constitute complicity in "aggression and war crimes" in the Middle East, arguing that the planes would only serve logistical purposes.  

Official Statements from Bulgarian Leadership

Prime Minister Rumen Radev said it was "categorically out of the question for military operations in the Middle East to be conducted from Bulgarian territory". 

"These tanker aircraft are intended solely for logistical missions, and they will be refuelled outside Bulgarian airspace," Bulgarian media quoted Radev as telling ministers.

Parliamentary Approval and NATO Context

The government said on Monday it would seek parliamentary approval to station up to eight U.S. tanker aircraft at an air base in the Balkan country, which is a member of NATO and the European Union. Parliament is expected to greenlight the move at a session later on Wednesday.

Iran's Warning and Regional Implications

Iranian Government's Statement

The plan prompted a warning from Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, on Tuesday against allowing the U.S. to use Bulgaria's territory for military operations against Iran, which he said would make Sofia "an accomplice of aggressors and lawbreakers".

Strategic Location of the Bezmer Military Facility

The Bulgarian government has said it aims to station the U.S. aircraft at the Bezmer military facility, about 260 km (160 miles) southeast of Sofia.

Wider Regional Tensions

The U.S. and Iran have intensified strikes since an interim ceasefire deal signed a month ago unravelled, raising the possibility of a return to all-out war.

(Reporting by Alex Lefkowitz; Writing by Antonis Pothitos; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Prime Minister Rumen Radev emphasized that the tankers are for logistical refueling missions outside Bulgarian airspace and ruled out any combat operations originating from Bulgaria (bta.bg).
  • The deployment request—up to eight KC‑135 aircraft and 250 U.S. personnel from July 24 to October 1—was made under the 2006 U.S.–Bulgaria Defence Cooperation Agreement and requires parliamentary approval; the Defence Committee has already backed it (bta.bg).
  • Iran protested via a diplomatic note, warning that Bulgaria would be complicit in aggression if U.S. operations were launched from its territory; Bulgaria responded that no such operations would take place and appealed for renewed ceasefire talks (bta.bg).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Bulgaria hosting US tanker aircraft?
Bulgaria plans to host US tanker aircraft to support logistical missions, not for conducting military operations in the Middle East.
What concerns did Iran raise about Bulgaria's plan?
Iran warned Bulgaria that hosting US tanker aircraft could be seen as complicity in aggression and war crimes in the Middle East.
Where will the US tanker aircraft be stationed in Bulgaria?
The US tanker aircraft are planned to be stationed at the Bezmer military facility, southeast of Sofia.
Has the Bulgarian parliament approved the stationing of US aircraft?
Parliament is expected to approve the government plan at a session later on Wednesday.
Are the US tanker aircraft intended for combat missions?
No, Bulgarian officials emphasize the aircraft are for logistical purposes and will be refueled outside Bulgarian airspace.

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