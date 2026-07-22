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UK house prices rise by most in a year in May, ONS data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK house prices rise by most in a year in May, ONS data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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UK House Prices Rise by Most in a Year in May, ONS Figures Show

ONS Reports on UK Housing and Rental Market Trends

Annual House Price Growth in May

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - British house prices rose by 2.7% in the year to May, after rising by an upwardly revised 3.9% in the year to April, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

Comparison with Previous Month

Average UK monthly private rents increased by 3.3% in the year to June, matching the pace in the 12 months to May, the ONS said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla, editing by Andy Bruce)

Key Takeaways

  • House price inflation jumped to 2.7% in the year to May from 3.9% in April after revision, driven in part by base effects following late‑April 2025 stamp‑duty changes.
  • Private rents rose 3.3% year‑on‑year to June, unchanged from May, reflecting persistent rental inflation amid broader cooling trends.
  • House prices in April already saw a sharp 3.8% annual gain — highest since March 2025 — while rents moderated from earlier peaks in regions like Wales and Scotland.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did UK house prices rise in May?
UK house prices rose by 2.7% in the year to May, according to the Office for National Statistics.
How does the May house price increase compare to April?
The 2.7% annual increase in May was lower than April's revised 3.9% rise.
What happened to UK private rents in June?
Average UK monthly private rents increased by 3.3% in the year to June, matching the pace seen in May.
Who provided the data on UK house prices and rents?
The data was reported by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

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