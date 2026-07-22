UK House Prices Rise by Most in a Year in May, ONS Figures Show
ONS Reports on UK Housing and Rental Market Trends
Annual House Price Growth in May
LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - British house prices rose by 2.7% in the year to May, after rising by an upwardly revised 3.9% in the year to April, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.
Comparison with Previous Month
Average UK monthly private rents increased by 3.3% in the year to June, matching the pace in the 12 months to May, the ONS said.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Suban Abdulla, editing by Andy Bruce)