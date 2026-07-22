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Venice Biennale to challenge EU funding cut over Russian pavilion row

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Venice Biennale to Challenge EU Funding Withdrawal Amid Russian Pavilion Row

EU Funding Dispute and the Return of the Russian Pavilion

ROME, July 22 (Reuters) - The Venice Biennale said on Tuesday it would challenge a European Union decision to withdraw a €2 million ($2.3 million) grant in response to the return of Russia to its 2026 edition. 

Background: Venice Biennale and Political Controversy

The event -- one of the world's top cultural events featuring international exhibitions in art, architecture, cinema, dance, music and theatre -- has been at the centre of a political and media storm since March, when organisers announced that Russia would be allowed to reopen its pavilion in Venice for the first time since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. 

Italian Government and EU Response

The Italian government sharply criticised the move, while the European Commission warned it would suspend or terminate funding worth €2 million if the Russian pavilion returned.

Biennale's Legal Challenge

The Biennale's organisers said on Tuesday the decision by the European Education and Culture Executive Agency (EACEA) had long been anticipated and that they would "assert our rights in all competent authorities" to contest the move.

European Commission's Position

The European Commission confirmed earlier on Tuesday that it had decided to revoke the funding following legal advice and a recommendation from Brussels.

Commission's Statement on Cultural Values

"Cultural events financed with European taxpayers' money should safeguard democratic values and promote dialogue, diversity and freedom of expression, values that are not respected in present-day Russia," said Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier, according to Italian media.

Biennale's Response and Impact

The Biennale rejected the links, noting that the grant co-financed projects run by its cinema department which "have nothing to do with Russia's participation".

Financial and Operational Impact

"The measure has no significant impact on the budget, accounts or planned and ongoing activities of La Biennale di Venezia, which remain confirmed," it added. 

Biennale President's Defense

Biennale President Pietrangelo Buttafuoco defended the decision not to block Russia's return, describing the festival as "a space of coexistence for the whole planet" without censorship.

Access Restrictions at the Russian Pavilion

Even so, when the exhibition opened in May, visitors were allowed inside the Russian pavilion only during four days of press previews. For the remainder of the six-month event, access to the building is restricted, with visitors viewing video projections on its exterior walls while live music filters out from the windows.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8765 euros)

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti in RomeEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU, via EACEA, revoked a €2 million grant for Biennale cinema initiatives following backlash over Russia’s pavilion return, citing conflict with democratic values and sanctions compliance. (euronews.com)
  • Venice Biennale argues cinema funding was meant for film-sector programs (e.g., Biennale College, Venice Production Bridge) and unrelated to the Russian art pavilion, with no impact on its overall budget or operations. (euronews.com)
  • The Russian pavilion, titled “The Tree Is Rooted in the Sky,” is viewable only externally, with interior access limited and escorted—yet sparked widespread condemnation and triggered EU funding revocation. (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the EU cut funding to the Venice Biennale?
The EU withdrew a €2 million grant in response to the Venice Biennale allowing Russia to reopen its pavilion, citing concerns about democratic values.
How has the Venice Biennale responded to the funding cut?
The Biennale's organizers said they would challenge the EU's decision and assert their rights before competent authorities to contest the funding withdrawal.
What is the significance of the Russian pavilion at the Venice Biennale?
The Russian pavilion's return in 2026 is controversial due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, leading to political criticism and the EU funding cut.
Will the EU funding loss affect the Venice Biennale's activities?
The Biennale stated the funding cut will not significantly impact its budget, accounts, or planned activities.
How is access to the Russian pavilion being managed during the event?
Visitors were only permitted inside the Russian pavilion during press previews, with general access restricted for the rest of the event.

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